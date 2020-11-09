



The late Jean Wynne (nee Pearce) was a brilliant centre-half-back with superb anticipation, excellent vision and uncanny skill in distributing the ball accurately to her forwards.





Jean was one of six Pearce sisters whose love for hockey started around a farmhouse at Moulyinning, 230 miles from Perth. Jean was picked for her state in 1939, however World War II robbed WA and Australia of her services for six years.



She resumed for WA in 1946 and was State captain-coach from 1947 to 1953. After that she continued as non-playing coach until 1958. Together with her sisters, Jean ensured WA would go unbeaten in national carnivals for 15 years and recording 45 consecutive wins.



She became the 123rd women’s player capped for her country after making her debut in September 1948 against New Zealand and was one of the main drawcards during the series against the Kiwis.



Selected in Australia's blue-ribbon team every year from 1946 to 1953, the high point of Jean’s career came in 1953 when she captained Australia to a famous first victory over England in the IFWHA tournament at Folkestone. She was a shrewd tactician and her dynamic captaincy played a major part in the historic 2-1 victory. Jean would make 10 appearances and score five goals representing Australia.



Jean Wynne will be remembered for bringing a new dimension to women's hockey as an attacking centre-half, joining in as a sixth forward and showing deceptive pace with long, loping strides to create scoring opportunities.



Jean’s sisters May Campbell and Morna Hyde both also captained Australia and another sister Tib Ash also played for Australia.



Jean’s induction into the Hockey Australia Hall of Fame was ratified in 2019.



What they said…

“Jean would have been proud and humbled to receive this honour along with all of the other recipients of this award. Thank you to Hockey Australia for the acknowledgement and recognition of her contribution to Australian hockey.



Aunty Jean was a typical country girl from Moulyinning. Self-taught and with nine siblings to practice against on the farm she enhanced her competitive edge in hockey. Jean as a player will be remembered for bringing a new dimension to hockey as a brilliant attacking centre half back with excellent vision and an uncanny skill in distributing the ball accurately to her forwards.



Jean’s dynamic captaincy played a major part in Australia’s historic defeat of England at Folkestone in 1953. She was a strong and determined woman and had an amazing tactical mind as a coach whether it be for her club in Moulyinning, Western Australia or Australia.



We are extremely proud of Aunty Jean and her achievements in Club, Association, State and Australian hockey. Janelle Edwards (nee Pearce) & Jodi Pearce (nieces)



From those in the know…

“How I would have loved to have seen Jean play hockey. She was first selected for WA in 1939 and in the era spanning 1938-39 and 1946-53, WA played 50 matches at the national titles without losing a match. Jean was an integral part of this amazing era being captain and coach of WA for eight of those 10 years. She was also an AA player for eight years. What a superlative career.” Wendy Pritchard (Hockey Australia Hall of Fame Committee)



Hockey Australia media release