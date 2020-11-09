By Jugjet Singh



KUALA LUMPUR: The Asian Hockey Federation (AHF) will announce the new dates and eligibility criteria for the twice-postponed men's Junior Asia Cup (JAC) by this week.





At first the JAC, which is a Junior World Cup qualifier was supposed to be held on June 4-12 this year in Dhaka, Bangladesh, but it was postponed to Jan 21-30 at the same venue because of Covid-19. However, AHF had to yet again move the January dates because the pandemic is still raging across the globe.



"Right now we are working on this together with FIH (International Hockey Federation) and we don't see a problem in extending the dates of the JAC to June or July," said AHF CEO Datuk Tayyab Ikram.



"We are still discussing the dates and eligibility criteria for the JAC and in the next few days, we shall be ready with the decision.



"Covid-19 has put us on a roller coaster ride, but the AHF is confident of hosting the event the moment there is clearance to do so from the relevant authorities."



AHF had announced earlier that if the JAC is hosted before the end of March, players who turn 22 will still be eligible to play because the Junior World Cup is planned for the end of next year in India.



That gave a lifeline to eight of Malaysia's best players. But now, it looks like AHF might have to host the men's tournament in June or July and also enforce the eligibility ruling on 22-year-olds.



The JAC is an Under-21 event but due to Covid-19, rules were "bent" to accommodate the players who were "victim of circumstances."



Malaysia will be up against India, Pakistan, South Korea, Japan and China for a semi-final slot as the three best finishers will automatically qualify with host India for the Junior World Cup.



If the eligibility ruling is set at Under-21 for the men's tournament if it is held after the first quarter of next year, coach Wallace Tan will have to reshuffle his plans and ditch eight stalwarts.



