



Hawke’s Bay Hockey have been able to put on some incredible camps for the kids in their Association thanks to the help of some local Black Sticks who were assisted by other members of the National Squad from around the country.





The opportunity was initially planned for earlier in 2020 before COVID struck. This was the first opportunity to hold the camps since the Association got up and running earlier in 2020. The Association had an outstanding response from the community as they marketed the camps as Black Sticks in the Bay. This was in response to Shea McAleese, Olivia Shannon and Kaitlin Cotter who would be leading the camps.



They had 145 players aged Year 7-13 register for two, one day Black Sticks Camps. We held one Camp at the Unison turf in Hastings on Saturday and one at our home turfs at Park Island.



Not wanting to leave any of their community out the camps also offered speciality goalie training by George Enersen and Mike Mayo and the reception to these was awesome.



Each camp was run with 2 x 2-hour sessions with 5 circuits run by Shea McAleese, Hugo Inglis, Samantha Charlton, Olivia Shannon and Kaitlin Cotter. The players rotated around each circuit.



The Local parents were so grateful to have their children given such an incredible opportunity and many wrote to express their gratitude and were appreciative of the well planned and delivered Camps. The kids came away from this special day with so many tips and drills and a few signatures on their sticks.



Following these camps, the players have turned their attention to the Sentinel Homes Premier Hockey League which is being held inland from Napier at Hamilton’s Gallagher Hockey Centre.



Hockey New Zealand Media release