



Doreen Martin today celebrates her 100th Birthday. The South African Hockey Community celebrate alongside the former SA Women’s Hockey President.





Doreen’s involvement in hockey throughout her life tells a wonderful story of a committed and passionate individual.



After starting her hockey career at Progressive while at high school, it was California where Doreen showed the off-field abilities moving from secretary to treasurer and eventually chairperson. She was also an umpire excelling at various national tournaments.



From 1967 onwards Doreen served in various roles for the Western Province Hockey Union including secretary, treasurer and eventually president of the Union in 1976. She served in this position until her retirement in 1988. She also served as the president of the SA Women’s Hockey Board from 1977 for just over a decade before being made Honorary Life President at the time of her retirement. Incredibly she held both positions at the same time requiring remarkable effort levels.



In 2008 at the SA Women’s Hockey Association function in Port Elizabeth she was presented with the SA Hockey Badge for her service to the game. Mrs Martin represents a generation that impacted and contributed to building a better society.



SA Hockey CEO Marissa Langeni shares:



“Today the South African Hockey family celebrates a wonderful milestone birthday with Doreen Martin. She has always been a superb servant of the game serving for a remarkable period and impressively so. We hope you have a wonderful day with your loved ones!”



All the SA Hockey Community thank Doreen for her service to the game and wish her all the best for this milestone birthday!



SA Hockey Association media release