



COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – After much consideration, USA Field Hockey is pleased to announce that The Proving Grounds will be the temporary training site to the U.S. Women’s National Team. This multi-sport venue will serve as the centralized home to the USWNT through the end of June 2021.





The Proving Grounds is located in Conshohocken, Pa. and is a large multi-sport tournament complex that first opened in 2013. It has a certified International Hockey Federation (FIH) global water-based turf field, which is the home to Villanova University’s field hockey team. It also boosts five NCAA regulation artificial field turfs that have lights and a 10,000 square foot indoor turf facility.



Centrally located just outside of Philadelphia, The Proving Grounds sits within the Golden Triangle with easy access to three different interstates. It is also a short distance from the King of Prussia and Valley Forge areas, and 25 minutes to the Philadelphia International Airport.



Valley Forge and Montgomery County, Pa. offer a variety of things to do, and places to stay, from the Valley Forge National Historical Park and King of Prussia Mall to almost 100 miles of trails, 80 hotels, 1,600 restaurants, more than 30 breweries, wineries, and distilleries, 50 golf courses, family-friendly attractions, and 200 arts and culture venues.



There is no set return to organized training for the USWNT yet, but the athletes have the ability to train on The Proving Grounds field when available.











USFHA media release