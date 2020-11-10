



A dual Olympian, Don McWatters played for, captained and coached Australia’s national men’s hockey team over the course of two decades.





Debuting for the Kookaburras in July 1961 against New Zealand, Don went on to make 42 appearances and score 15 goals in his international career. He also captained the team from 1966-1968.



He was a member of the Australian side that took home a bronze medal at the 1964 Tokyo Olympics, before claiming silver four years later in Mexico City where Australia lost 2-1 to Pakistan in the Final.



Post his playing career, Don coached Queensland representative teams and then was appointed Australian Coach in 1977. He was set to guide the team at the 1980 Moscow Olympics until Australia boycotted the Games.



In 2002 Don was inducted into the Hockey Queensland Hall of Fame and the QSport Hall of Fame. He was named in the Hockey Queensland Team of the Century in 2000 as a fullback having represented Queensland from 1956-57, 1959-62 and 1964-68, and inducted as Hockey Queensland’s inaugural Distinguished Player in 2008.



Don also played at the Intervarsity level, captaining the Australian University Team against New Zealand in the one off Test Match in Brisbane in 1963.



Don has also made significant contributions to hockey in Brisbane, both at Club (University) and intercity level, was a Foundation Member of the Queensland Coaching Committee and has influenced elite coaches such as Greg Browning and Barry Dancer in their developing years.



Don’s induction into the Hockey Australia Hall of Fame was ratified in 2019.



What he said…

“I visualise Australia’s prowess in world hockey as an extended period of evolution fuelled by significant contribution by many players, coaches and officials. Australia’s Hall of Fame is an official list of Australians who dedicated mental and physical effort to hockey and specifically, Australia’s prominence in world hockey.



During my time at international level, The Australian Men’s Team leapt from fifth or sixth in the world to third with Australia’s first Olympic Medal won in Tokyo, 1964. The foresight to liaise our preparation with the rapid development of Sports Medicine contributed strongly to our success. By Mexico 1968, our skills and strategies had progressed to have us equal with the Indians and Pakistanis, but we had to settle for Silver.



When I became Australian Coach in 1977, our team was at a pinnacle, being extremely unlucky not to have won Gold in Montreal in 1976. Unfortunately, the boycott of Moscow 1980 neutered our chance to try again for Gold.



I am extremely thrilled and proud that Hockey Australia has inducted me to its Hall of Fame merely for enjoying myself!” Don McWatters



From those in the know…

“Don McWatters dominated the fullback position for Australia during his period of representation from 1961-1968. Being tall in stature he epitomised the attributes of outstanding athletes by always appearing to have an enormous amount of time and never appearing to be hurried. He was wonderfully mobile, balanced and an extremely good tackler. Don was renowned for his hitting, especially penalty corners, and in an era of grass fields, wooden sticks and leather balls he generated great speed with what was a comparatively light stick. Timing was his attribute.



Don captained Australia, was a real student of the game and after retiring from international hockey went on to become a successful coach at all levels. His induction into the Hockey Australia Hall of Fame is a fitting acknowledgement of the player and the man.” Des Piper (Former Australian Selector and Olympic teammate)



Hockey Timeline

Player

Queensland

1956-1957, 1959-1962, 1964-1968 Queensland Men’s Team



Intervarsity

1963 Australian University Team



Australia

1961-1968 Men’s National Team

1964 Tokyo Olympic Games Bronze Medal

1968 Mexico City Olympic Games Silver Medal



Coach

Queensland

1969-1978 Queensland Men’s Team



Australia

1977-1981 Men’s National Team



Administrator

Foundation member Queensland Coaching Committee



Awards

2002 Hockey Queensland Hall of Fame inductee

2002 QSport Hall of Fame inductee

2000 Hockey Queensland Team of the Century

2008 Inaugural Hockey Queensland Distinguished Player



Hockey Australia media release