



The FIH Hockey Pro League matches against Germany may have been postponed but fear not; GB Hockey will still be bringing hockey into your home thanks to Hockey’s In-Haus Weekend.





Across two action-packed days (14-15 November) you #ThePride will be treated to exclusive interviews with some of GB’s finest, get a chance to look back on some classic match highlights and enjoy plenty of other entertainment from the comfort of your living room, kitchen or even your bed.



There will be plenty of chances for you to get involved too so make sure you upload your photos/videos showing how you’re enjoying the weekend using #InHausWeekend and #ThePride. You may even make it onto the GB Hockey social channels...







#ThePride Morning Workout

Start your day off right by getting pumped up and ready for action by working out to the GB Hockey Spotify playlist. Whether you go for a jog, smash through a HIIT session or crunch until you drop, make sure to do it in either a GB replica top or a red shirt of your choice whilst listening along to these specially selected tracks and upload your efforts to social media.



#InsideTheCircle – Matchday Specials

Tune in to the GB Hockey YouTube and Facebook pages to see these exclusive shows featuring interviews and challenges with Hollie Pearne-Webb, Susannah Townsend, Adam Dixon, George Pinner, Mark Hager and Danny Kerry.



Match Highlights

You may not be able to watch any live games this weekend but you can instead remind yourself of some classics from years gone by. On Saturday you will be able to divulge in several exciting encounters against the Germans before recounting some thrilling home matches on Sunday, including how GB’s women made history at The Stoop in 2019.



End Of Show Specials

The day will finish off with something guaranteed to put a smile on your face as you get to look back on some of the funnier moments from the recent past, including a hilarious hamster wheel challenge and a selection of memorable outtakes from the GB stars.



Great Britain Hockey media release