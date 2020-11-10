



Real Club de Polo and Club de Campo shared the spoils from their big meeting in the men’s Spanish Honor Division with Marc Miralles’ final quarter goal earning the Barcelona club the 2-2 outcome.





Álvaro Iglesias twice gave the Madrid side the lead, the first coming in the fourth minute; Javier Cabot equalised before half-time but Iglesias restored the advantage in the 38th minute.



But Miralles struck for his seventh goal of the season to keep Polo in the top four, one point and one place ahead of Campo in the rankings.



Atlètic Terrassa remain top of the table following their 6-1 success against RC Jolaseta with Joan Tarres getting two of the goals. They had trailed 1-0 to an early corner from Rafael Vilallonga but two goals in the three minutes before half-time got Atlèti ahead and they added four more in the last 18 minutes.



They hold a one point advantage over Club Egara – who have a game in hand – after their Catalan neighbours recorded a 2-1 success against RS Tenis; Josep Farres and Lluis Mercade scored the vital goals.



FC Barcelona had a share of top spot before the weekend’s action but they came unstuck at home against SPV Complutense 2-1 who were thankful to goals from Ignacio Cobos and Alvaro Fernandez. Those strikes drop Barca to third place in the standings.



In the women’s competition, Club de Campo are in a strong position as they beat Real Club de Polo 5-1. They were in control at 3-0 with two goals from Sara Barrios and duly saw out the game with further strikes from Begoña Garcia, Carmen Cano and Laura Barrios.



They have a one-point lead over Complutense but also have a game in hand on the side who won 1-0 against UD Taburiente.



Junior FC are three points back from Campo but have only played six games as their 4-0 success at RS Tenis continued their unbeaten start to the campaign. Maialen Garcia, Gigi Oliva, Mariona Serrahima and Andrea Alonso recorded their goals.



Euro Hockey League media release