



Robin Ding was a strong, brilliant and cool under pressure defender who represented WA and Australia for many years.





A feature of her talent was her ability to read the play and anticipate her opposition’s moves, leading to her being reputably the best full back for her era.



The 171st player capped for the Hockeyroos having made her debut on 29 March 1959 against Belgium, Robin went on to play 24 matches and scored 1 goal for her country.



She attended the IFWHA Hockey Conference in Amsterdam in 1959, played in the 1960 test match against New Zealand and was captain of the Australian team that competed in the 1963 IFWHA Tournament in Baltimore where she was voted one of the two most outstanding players of the tournament.



As a testament to her skills and contribution to WA hockey she was one of the 10 inaugural women inductees to the WA Hockey Champions in 1991.



Robin’s induction into the Hockey Australia Hall of Fame was ratified in 2019.



What she said…

“This comes as an unexpected and wonderful surprise at such a crazy time. I feel honoured and humbled to be included in the company of the greats of Australian hockey.” Robin Ding



From those in the know…

“I am delighted that Robin Ding has been inducted into Hockey Australia's Hall of Fame. I first played with Robin in 1960. She was already a veteran left full back in the Australian team.



Robin was a pleasure to have alongside on the back line. Her defence was rock solid and her immaculate 'left dodge' a delight to watch. Robin was always calm in the face of an onslaught which gave great confidence to her fellow defenders. Congratulations Robin!” Ros Noel (former teammate)



Hockey Australia media release