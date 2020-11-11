Suzanne McFadden





Black Sticks scoring star Kelsey Smith is doing her utmost not to let her latest injury stop her from playing hockey again. Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images



Hounded by one injury after another, tenacious Black Sticks striker Kelsey Smith is still determined to play in hockey's new premier league and next year's Tokyo Olympics.





It’s one of the cruellest blows in sport – when you climb back from one career-threatening injury, only to be immediately up-ended by another.



Think Silver Fern Michaela Sokolich-Beatson’s two Achilles tendons, snapping one after the other. New Zealand U21 netballer Ainsleyana Puleiata - her two ACL ruptures separated by only 12 minutes on court. And four-time Olympian Kayla Whitelock’s string of seven hamstring tears early in her career.



Now dynamic Black Sticks striker Kelsey Smith joins the luckless list. But she’s doing her utmost not to let her latest injury stop her from playing hockey again.



The 26-year-old Olympian and Commonwealth Games gold medallist missed most of last year recovering from a knee injury, having ruptured her ACL in a Pro League clash with the United States in March 2019.



After a year-long rehabilitation, Smith returned to the Black Sticks in February during their 2020 Pro League campaign, only for Covid-19 to bring her comeback to a sudden halt.



But the break also made her face up to another injury, this time to her lower back. And it’s become a constant source of irritation.



“My back injury has been a work in progress for a while,” Smith says. “But this season has really taken a toll on it. I have no idea why its this one.”



It’s got to the point where Smith, who’s poised on 95 test caps, is in pain doing simple chores like unpacking the dishwasher.



“It’s been really frustrating coming back from a year-long rehab then getting a really sore back,” says Smith, who’s renowned for her speed, athleticism and grittiness on attack.





Black Sticks striker Kelsey Smith competes with Argentina’s Sofía Toccalino during a match in Christchurch in February. Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images



She thinks it’s a wear and tear injury – “a real hockey back, probably from not doing things properly when I was 17,” she says. But she also has a condition called transitional anatomy, where a lumbar vertebra fuses to the sacrum, and puts pressure on discs in the spine.



The pain eased off during lockdown, when Smith concentrated on upping her fitness – running around the bays of Auckland’s North Shore, sometimes bumping into fellow Black Stick Olivia Merry, and building her core strength with yoga and pilates.



But when Smith returned to the field in June, the pain flared up again.



She was concerned it would stop her from playing for the Central Falcons in the new Premier Hockey League, which starts in Hamilton tomorrow.



“But I saw someone about it who said ‘If you can play through the pain, it’s not going to get any worse’. So I guess that’s what I’ll do,” she says.



The four-week league not only gives the country's top players sorely needed game time, but also serves as a selection for next year's Tokyo Olympics squads. Smith's patience has certainly been tested in the lead-up.



“I would have loved to have done more training, but the pain limits you. Over the last four weeks I’ve seen the [Black Sticks] girls starting to do more game play and have small games. And I get so jealous because I’m just doing my skills on the sideline.”



Smith hopes to ease her way back into competition, with a half game tomorrow against the Southern Alpiners, and a full game on Saturday with the Northern Tridents.



Playing for the “nuggety” Central Falcons – whose territory covers the bottom half of the North Island – is like a homecoming for Smith.



As a kid growing up in Nelson who played a bunch of sports well, she only decided to narrow her focus to hockey after she tore her ACL while playing football. Still at Waimea College, she was chosen in Capital’s U18 and U21 teams – which meant regularly flying across Cook Strait to play in Wellington.



After making the Junior Black Sticks and then the Black Sticks development squad, Smith moved to the capital to further her hockey opportunities, and studied business at the University of Victoria.



Now Smith lives in Auckland as part of the Black Sticks squad training at the National Hockey Centre towards the 2021 Olympics. Intending to be around for a while, she’s just bought her first house in the new Auckland suburb of Hobsonville Point. “Every week you see the rent money going out and none of it’s going to you, so I thought I may as well try to get on the property ladder,” she says.



It’s been a positive in an otherwise turbulent year. Smith’s disappointment at this year’s Olympic postponement is obvious.



“It’s a weird place to be. I had plans. I feel like I’m a year older, and a year closer to doing others thing I want to do in life,” she says. “But I keep telling myself, the Olympics are less than a year away now. So if I can manage my injuries and stay fit, it will be a really cool time – if it does go ahead.”





Kelsey Smith dives for a shot during the gold medal match with Australia at the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games. Ryan Pierse/Getty Images



These would be her second Olympics, having been the bolter in the Black Sticks for the 2016 Rio Games. She scored three goals in that tournament, where New Zealand finished fourth.



Smith had hoped to be living in Europe around now, playing in the German or Belgian competitions.



“But now I’ve got a job, a dog and a house. And a sore back,” she laughs. “And I also want to have a family one day.”



Smith works from home as an insurance claims consultant in between Black Sticks trainings. Her partner, Connor, is sympathetic to the demands on her time. He’s an English club hockey player, who she met when he came to New Zealand on his OE.



“I met him a couple of weeks before I went away to the Olympics, and I didn’t think I’d ever see him again,” Smith says. “Then I came back from Rio and spent 17 days with him, and we’ve been together ever since.”



Now in Hamilton, where all of the Premier Hockey League will be played, Smith has joined her Black Sticks team-mates Megan Hull, Olivia Shannon, Holly Pearson, Kaitlin Cotter, goalkeeper Georgia Barnett and Whitelock in the Central Falcons side.



They’re coached by Black Sticks men’s coach Darren Smith, with Whitelock’s sister, Verity Sharland, an assistant coach, under the Hockey NZ programme to get more women coaching at the top level of the sport.



