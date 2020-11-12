Jacob Richman





Maryland field hockey coach Missy Meharg before her team's 6-0 win over Indiana on Oct. 13, 2019 at the Field Hockey & Lacrosse Complex. (Gabby Baniqued/The Diamondback)



Maryland field hockey announced its 2021 recruiting class on Wednesday, highlighted by MAX Field Hockey’s No. 4 ranked recruit, Carly Hynd.





Joining Hynd in fall 2021 will be forward Hope Rose, goalkeeper Paige Kieft and midfielder Kylee Niswonger.



The Terps have had their eyes on Hynd since her freshman year of high school, when they made their initial offer to the midfielder. In March 2018, she verbally committed to Maryland.



“Carly has been a Terp in heart and head since middle school,” Coach Missy Meharg said in a statement. “She is very well-developed technically and plays with tactical discipline.”



Hynd scored 40 career goals and tallied 54 assists for her high school squad, made numerous appearances for USA Field Hockey youth teams and was named the Gatorade Top Performer in her class at the 2017 Under Armour Select Game, according to MAX Field Hockey.



Hope Rose, a club WC Eagles teammate of Hynd’s, is a MAX Field Hockey All-American, two-time Mid-Penn Player of the Year and current member of the U.S. Rise National Team. She led Mid Penn in scoring in 2018 and 2019. Hope committed to Maryland in September 2018.



Paige Kieft also joins the Terps as a WC Eagles alumnus. She was a 2019 MAX Field Hockey Second Team All-Pennsylvania Region selection and won First Team All-Main Line and First Team All-Delco honors in 2019. Kieft committed to the Terps in September 2019.



Kylee Niswonger, a teammate of Hope in the U.S. Rise National Team, comes to Maryland after earning First Team All-State honors in 2017, 2018 and 2019. Niswonger played for Pinnacle club hockey and committed to this university in September 2019.



The Terps are starting to amp up for a planned spring 2021 competitive season, following cancellations due to COVID-19. The four new additions to Maryland will be available come fall 2021.



The Diamondback