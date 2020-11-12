Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT





Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

The Hockey Paper
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Mazon

Irish National Indoor Finals Postponed

Published on Thursday, 12 November 2020 10:00 | Hits: 15
View Comments



The National Indoor finals will be unable to take place as scheduled February 7th 2021 as per the Hockey Ireland existing calendar of events. Due current COVID-19 restrictions, the Provincial Indoor competitions are unlikely to be completed appropriately prior to the originally scheduled February date.



The indoor committee will liaise with the Competitions Committee and Provinces to secure a date which will be announced in due course.

Irish Hockey Association media release

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.