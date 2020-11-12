



The late Charlie Morley will go down as one of Australian hockey’s unique characters and a national coach who nurtured some of the country’s best hockey talent.





Heralding from Victoria, Charlie was captain and coach of the Australian Team in 1948 for the tour of New Zealand and the one off Test match against New Zealand in Dunedin. His one playing appearance for the Kookaburras came in August 1948.



Charlie continued as national coach in 1950, 1952 and 1954 for the tests against New Zealand, and was coach of the team for the cancelled Test against the visiting Indian National Team in 1955. Despite his successful record he was surprisingly replaced as Coach of the team for the 1956 Olympics when Fred Browne from WA was appointed.



Charlie was once again appointed coach in 1960 for the Rome Olympics. The team won four matches, lost three and drew two to finish in 6th place. He continued as National Coach from 1961-1967, barring the 1963 Tour of New Zealand when he was unavailable.



It was during this time Charlie continued to develop his own style of play, with defence an important part of the team strategy. He also developed many players, some of whom went onto become champions of our sport. Players of the calibre of the three Pearce brothers, John McBryde, Des Piper, Brian Glencross, Don McWatters, Don Smart, Pat Nilan, Ray Evans, Kevin Carton and champion goalkeeper Paul Dearing all of whom went on to be inducted into Hockey Australia’s Hall of Fame.



This was an outstanding team captained by John McBryde. The team played some brilliant hockey culminating in a exceptional performance at the Tokyo Olympics when they won a Bronze Medal despite having to play both India and Pakistan before defeating Spain.



After the successes of Tokyo, Charlie was in charge for the 1965 Test matches against New Zealand and in 1966 against the touring Great Britain team. However, the team’s performances dropped off and in 1967 after the Pre-Olympic tour to Pakistan and Europe he was replaced as coach by fellow Victorian Arthur Sturgess.



Charlie coached the national team in 56 international matches for a win loss record of over 65%.



Charlie’s induction into the Hockey Australia Hall of Fame was ratified in 2019.



From those in the know…

“Charlie Morley was unique in many ways with his coaching and managing style that was more akin to European hockey rather than Asian hockey. In many ways he was before his time with many of his tactics used today by coaches across the world.” Richard Aggiss (Chair, Hockey Australia Hall of Fame Committee)



Hockey Australia media release