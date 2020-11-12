By Jugjet Singh





AHF CEO Datuk Tayyab Ikram. NSTP FILE PIC



KUALA LUMPUR: The International Hockey Federation (FIH) have generously agreed to extend a lifeline to the Junior Asia Cup (JAC) players.





The twice postponed JAC will now be held before July 18 in Dhaka, and players who are 21-years-old this year can still play in the age-group tournament.



"The FIH have agreed to extend the playing date of Junior Asia Cup to July 18, and players who were eligible in 2020 will be allowed to play until the cut-off date.



"Now the Asian Hockey Federation (AHF) are working with the hosts and FIH to fix the dates," said AHF CEO Tayyab Ikram today.



The Junior World Cup Qualifier was supposed to be held on June 4-12 in Dhaka, Bangladesh, but was postponed to Jan 21-30 at the same venue due to the Covid-19 pandemic.



However, the AHF were forced to postpone it again.



Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC) president Datuk Seri Subshan Kamal said: "Looking at the current Covid-19 situation around the world, it's understandable the decision made by AHF and FIH "Allowing the players who are eligible to play this year is sensible and a great decision as these boys have been training hard and looking forward to this JAC.



"MHC would d like to thank AHF and FIH for making this decision.



"As for Malaysia, the boys will still train hard even in this difficult and uncertain times to be ready for the tournament."



