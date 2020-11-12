



This Thursday (12 November), the International Hockey Federation (FIH) will release episode one of ‘Hockey Pod’, a monthly podcast featuring news and exclusive interviews from the world of hockey.





In the first instalment, hosts and seasoned hockey correspondents Sarah Juggins and Richard Stainthorpe are joined by guest-host Rogier Hofman, the former Netherlands men’s international who now has a crucial role as co-chair of the FIH Athletes’ Committee. As well as talking about the important work being done by his committee, Rogier takes the opportunity to ask some questions to our two special guests: 2018 and 2019 FIH Player of the Year Eva de Goede of the Netherlands and FIH Umpire Ayanna McClean, from Trinidad and Tobago.



De Goede, a double Olympic gold medallist and two time World Cup winner with 233 international appearances, discusses her team’s big ambitions over the coming 12 months, her working relationship with Netherlands head coach Alyson Annan and how a deep love and passion for playing the sport is helping her to sharpen her already world class attributes in her 30s.



“I really love the game. I just love to play hockey. I think I’ve been very fortunate that I have loved hockey, that the support from home in Holland and all over the world is just amazing, that I can actually play it like the way I am playing it. I just think I am very lucky and fortunate that I am already able to play at the highest level for 14 years.”

Netherlands captain Eva de Goede. Hockey Pod – Episode 1 (Nov 2020)



Having umpired 94 international matches on the field, Ayanna McClean is rapidly closing in on the coveted golden whistle, which is awarded to umpires in recognition of 100 international matches. In addition, McLean has been a video umpire no less than 48 times and talks openly about her reasons for thoroughly enjoying this very different approach to applying the rules of hockey.



“You look at the game in a different light [as a video umpire]. In the video role, it’s very much black and white, in terms of the rules. At the end of the day, if I see it on camera, if it applies directly to the rule, that is the only thing I can come down with. I kind of like the strictness of that situation, versus a situation on the pitch where there might be a little bit more grey area.”

FIH Umpire Ayanna McClean. Hockey Pod – Episode 1 (Nov 2020)



The podcast will be available from Thursday on Spotify.



We hope that you enjoy the conversation!



#EquallyAmazing

#HockeyPod

#HockeyInvites

#PlayHockeyStayHealthy



FIH site