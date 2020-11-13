

FIH chief Thierry Weil, left, pictured with WMH president Sean Curran



Sean Curran has been praised for leaving a “tremendous legacy” after stepping down as World Masters Hockey president.





Under Curran’s stewardship, it took two years for Masters hockey to come under one association with the formation of WMH and a single body recognised by the International Hockey Federation.



The highly active masters’ hockey has thousands of players from aged 35+ to well over 80. It is a flourishing scene and the various Masters World Cups this year and next were set to bring sponsorship and coverage to the sport until the pandemic set in.



A WMH statement read: “Sean indicated from day one that he was prepared to lead the implementation of the strategy and that as soon as this was achieved, he would move on. Sean believes he has taken WMH as far as he can at this stage of its development.



“Members of the executive board have expressed and recorded their appreciation of Sean’s commitment, endless hours of leadership, contribution to the strategy framework and chairing of several WMH standing committees.”



Curran’s work was heralded by masters’ players on social media, with one saying that the Irishman had left a “tremendous legacy”. Blaise Monteiro wrote: “Thank you Sean for your leadership, guidance and the hard work you have put in.”



Scot Glenn Paton has agreed to take on the role of president until the next WMH Congress in 2021.

The Hockey Paper