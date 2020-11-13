



Following the HP system review in the summer, Field Hockey Canada restructured and has a high-performance team eyeing podium success





One of the many benefits of team sport is the broader advantage of being part of something bigger than yourself. In field hockey, you are rarely alone in the moments on the field of play. You have teammates who share the highs that success brings. It is fitting therefore that Field Hockey Canada is committed to building a Team of Teams structure within the organization as we build our sport at all levels.



Together, our community is one large team that reaches from grassroots to high performance. Together we strive for goals at all levels: to increase participation numbers and quality of experience, to deliver podium success at the international level. From masters hockey, to technical officials and umpires; from coaches, staff, volunteers to our partners and stakeholders we are a collective, a Team of Teams, united on our mission.



After a successful 2019 on and off the field, FHC pushed forward ready at all levels for an Olympic–themed 2020. When the COVID-19 global pandemic shut down training and competition in the spring, like all of us around the world, FHC’s operations had to quickly pivot. For our national teams, this was dramatic. The Men’s National Team saw a summer that included Olympic postponement, while FHC’s immediate priority in March was to return our Women’s National Team centralized program from Europe back to home soil.



Field Hockey Canada then had to quickly reimagine what 2020 would be and seized the opportunity and worked hard off the field to set up short- and long-term success.



CEO Susan Ahrens speaks about what the transformation has looked like the reflects on the last eight months.



“Whilst the pandemic is horrific in so many ways —our hearts are with everyone who is suffering at this time — Field Hockey Canada has tried to make the best of this unusual pause in activity. It has been uplifting to see the sports community come together. From working closely with our PSO members to shape a safe return to play, to building stronger ties with clubs and partners, this year has thankfully continued to bring progress in many areas,” Ahrens said.



“Much of this process comes down to our wonderful community. Our army of volunteers who work on the ground and in our committees — too many to mention individually but each and every one a true team player building our team and our sport. Our new high-performance structure and is perhaps our most visible transformation. They are now ideally positioned to take our national teams to the next level.”



One of the major advantages to hiring world class coaches is the opportunity to live the Team of Teams approach to a high-performance structure and create connections within Field Hockey Canada’s coaching staff across our National Team programs.



As High Performance Director Adam Janssen explains “Andre Henning, the Men’s National Team Head Coach, will lead the team in camps, tours and competitions, as well as training blocks in Canada. Meanwhile Andrew Wilson, the Women’s National Team Head Coach, is relocating to Vancouver this month. In 2021, Andrew will work across both programs for athletes based in Vancouver during the lead up to the Tokyo. Andre and Andrew are two top coaches who are committed to sharing ideas and experiences for the benefit all athletes. It is the long–term goal of Field Hockey Canada to continue to create program integration like this across both programs; to utilize the experience, expertise and coaching ability to best support all our National Team athletes.”



The organizational transformation of the high-performance system is the most visible building of our teams, but Field Hockey Canada has teams operating across all portfolios. These are teams of experts who lead our committee work in areas such as coaching and officials and umpiring education. They are the vital teams who are driving forward the development of the sport and we will look forward to continuing to grow our Team of Teams and celebrate our collective achievements on and off the field in the coming months and years.



Field Hockey Canada media release