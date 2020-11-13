

Railway Union’s women’s Euro trip has been cancelled for the time being.



The Irish indoor season is set for an overhaul with Covid-19 restrictions leading to postponements at Leinster, national and European level this winter.





The Leinster board has taken the decision to suspend the provincial Indoor season – originally scheduled for December and January. They hope to play the competitions later in the new year if possible, potentially even in the summer, if restrictions and the updated calendar allows.



As a knock-on effect, the National Indoor finals will be unable to take place as scheduled February 7, 2021 as per the Hockey Ireland existing calendar of events. The indoor committee will liaise with the Competitions Committee and Provinces to secure a date which will be announced in due course.



The European indoor club competitions have been cancelled with Railway Union’s men and women the sides who had been preparing for trips to Almere (Netherlands) and Siauliai (Lithuania).



Whether they get the chance to represent in Ireland in 2022 will be a matter for debate, depending on whether an Irish league can be played in 2021.



The EHF has decided that each national association can decide which team they will submit as their representative for the 2022 Indoor Club Championships; this can be either their national indoor team of 2020 or their national indoor team of 2021.



The EuroHockey Indoor Junior Championships have been placed on hold with the Irish Under-21 men’s trip to Paredes, Portugal and Sveti Ivan Zelina, Croatia provisionally moved to December 2021.



The Hook