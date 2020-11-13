



Selected in the 1960 Olympic team, John McBryde made his international debut for Australia against Pakistan, the titans of world hockey, on day one of the Rome Olympics.





The Queenslander quickly made right half his position and was widely regarded as a very attacking right half, often setting up his forwards with his fine passing skills but always back in defence when required.



John played in every international match for Australia until his retirement after the Great Britain series in Australia in 1966, when he moved to Canada to further his studies. So widely was he regarded by his then coach Charlie Morley and his peers, John was made captain for the Tokyo Olympics in 1964 – leading his team to Australia’s first Olympic Games medal by defeating Spain in the bronze medal match.



The 169th player capped to represent his country at hockey, John made a total of 41 international appearances.



John’s induction into the Hockey Australia Hall of Fame was ratified in 2019.



What he said…

“It is a great honour to have been inducted into the HA Hall of Fame, and especially to realise that I join many of my old team-mates, as well as others who preceded me and were an inspiration in my formative years. I consider myself very fortunate to have played hockey, a true family game in the dual sense that it can be played by all members of the family, men and women, girls and boys, and that the international community of players is a world-wide hockey family. Hockey is a game which has taken me to over 50 countries around the globe, where life-long friendships have been made over a period spanning more than 70 years. I also acknowledge how lucky and privileged I was to have been Captain of the Australian Team at the 1964 Tokyo Olympics and thus the first Australian to be presented with an Olympic Hockey Medal. My very best wishes to Hockey Australia and all members of the Association.” John McBryde



From those in the know…

“John McBryde will always be remembered as an elite hockey player and a fine sportsman.” Richard Aggiss (former Australian Men’s Hockey Coach)



Hockey Australia media release