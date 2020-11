After a season like no other, players and teams across the country have navigated their way through their senior competitions to claim Grand Final victory. Congratulations to all the clubs on their successes and the associations for keeping hockey going during tough times.





HOCKEY ACT

Capital League 1 Men

Wests 8-7 Central



Capital League 1 Women

ANUWHC 5-3 TVHC



CL2 Men

Wests 1-0 St Patrick’s



CL2 Women

ANUWHC 1-0 St Patrick’s



State League 1 Men

St Patrick’s 3-1 OCHC



State League 1 Women

St Patrick’s White 3-1 Time Travellers



SL2 Women

Wests 1-0 ANUWHC



SL3 Men

QUHC 1-0 Central



SL3 Women

QUHC 3-1 St Patrick’s



SL4 Men

QUHC 3-2 Wests



SL4 Women

TVHC 1-0 St Patrick’s



HOCKEY NSW



SYDNEY WOMEN’S HOCKEY LEAGUE

Metropolitan League 1

Sydney Uni 3-0 ND Strikers



ML2

Macquarie Uni 2-1 Sydney Uni



ML3

Sydney Uni 3-1 UNSW



ML4

Sydney Uni 1-0 def. Glebe



ML5

Sydney Uni 2-2 St. George (Sydney Uni won shoot-out 3-2)



ML6

Sutherland 3-1 def. Ryde



MEN’S SYDNEY HOCKEY LEAGUE

Premier League 1

North West Strikers 3-2 Moorebank Hockey



PL2

Sutherland 2-1 Ryde Hunters Hill



PL3

Ryde Hunters Hill 6-0 Glebe



HUNTER COAST PREMIER HOCKEY LEAGUE (MEN)

Gosford Magpies 2-0 Norths Hockey Club



NDWHA PREMIER LEAGUE (NEWCASTLE WOMEN)

Oxfords v Gosford (TBC – Nov 14th)



CENTRAL WEST WOMEN’S PREMIER LEAGUE

Lithgow Panthers 2-0 St Pat’s



HOCKEY NT



DARWIN HOCKEY LEAGUE

A Men

Tigers 5-3 East Darwin Storm



A Women

Commerce Pints 3-0 Waratah



B Men

East Darwin Storm 4-1 Tigers



B Women

Waratah 4-2 Commerce Pints



C Men

East Darwin Storm 3-2 Tigers



C Women

Commerce Pints 1-0 Palmerston Saints



HOCKEY QUEENSLAND



BRISBANE HOCKEY ASSOCIATON (MEN)

Brisbane Hockey League 1

Labrador 2-1 Eastern Suburbs



BHL2

Eastern Suburbs 3-1 Redcliffe Leagues



BHL3

PR St Andrews 2-1 University of QLD



BHL4

Valley 4-1 University of QLD



BHL5

Valley 4-3 South West United



BHL6

Kedron Wavell 2-0 Northern Suburbs



BRISBANE HOCKEY ASSOCIATION (WOMEN)

Brisbane Women’s Hockey Association 1

Kedron Wavell 2-1 University of QLD



BWHA2

University of QLD 3-0 Commercial



BWHA3

Kedron Wavell 2-0 Commercial



BWHA4

Eastern Suburbs 1-0 Ascot



BWHA5

Eastern Suburbs 3-1 Redcliffe



GOLD COAST HOCKEY ASSOCIATON (MEN)

Labrador 8-2 Coomera



GOLD COAST HOCKEY ASSOCIATION (WOMEN)

Burleigh 2-2 Capri (Burleigh won 3-0 in shootout)



TOWNSVILLE HOCKEY ASSOCIATION (MEN)

Wests 4-2 Commercials



TOWNSVILLE HOCKEY ASSOCIATION (WOMEN)

Wests 4-1 Brothers



CAIRNS HOCKEY (MEN)

D1 Saints

D2 Brothers

D3 Saints



CAIRNS HOCKEY (WOMEN)

D1 Souths

D2 Saints



MARYBOROUGH HOCKEY ASSOCIATION (MEN)

FCL Granville 2-2 Magpies (Granville won 3-2 after extra time)



MARYBOROUGH HOCKEY ASSOCIATION (WOMEN)

FCWL Brothers 5-3 Wallaroos







HOCKEY SA



SENIOR METROPOLITAN COMPETITION (MEN)

Premier League

Seacliff 2-0 Adelaide



Metro 1

Seacliff 1-0 Adelaide



M2

Port Adelaide District 6-2 Prince Alfred Collegians



M3

UniSA 3-2 Forestville



M4

Seacliff 1-0 North East



M5

Adelaide 1-0 Adelaide University



M6

Enfield 2-1 Port Adelaide District



SENIOR METROPOLITAN COMPETITION (WOMEN)

Premier League

Port Adelaide District 4-2 Adelaide



Metro 1

Port Adelaide District 3-2 Adelaide



M2

Seacliff 2-0 Adelaide



M3

North East 1-0 Woodville



M4

Port Adelaide District 1-0 Seacliff



M5

Grange Royals 5-4 Adelaide







HOCKEY TASMANIA



PREMIER LEAGUE

Premier League Men

NWG 3-0 University



Premier League Women

OHA 1-0 DiamondBacks



GREATER NORTHERN LEAGUE

Greater Northern League Men

South Launceston 4-3 Burnie Baptist



Greater Northern League Women

City Marians 3-0 West Devonport



OTHER LEAGUES

First Grade Men

NWG 5-2 Derwent



First Grade Women

OHA 4-3 NWG



Second Grade Men

OHA 4-3 Canterbury



Second Grade Women

DiamondBacks 1-0 University Black



Third Grade Men

OHA Red 4-1 DiamondBacks Maroon



Third Grade Women

NWG 4-0 University Black



Fourth Grade Men

OHA Red 2-0 NWG



Fourth Grade Women

Derwent 1-0 University



HOCKEY WA



PREMIER DIVISION

Premier 1 Men

Reds 3-2 UWA



Premier 1 Women

VPX 3-2 Hale



Hockey Australia media release