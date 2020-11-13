



The Belgian men’s and women’s Honor Divisions will return on Sunday, November 22 after a four-week Covid-inflicted break in action.





The Belgian federation formally got the go ahead from the country’s sports ministers on Tuesday. The new schedule will allow the leagues to complete the first phase of the domestic season before Christmas with five rounds of action, along with back matches, on the agenda.



“We had very constructive discussions with the various stakeholders in order to refine the proposed protocols, which was based on the documents drawn up and approved by other federations such as basketball, volleyball and football,” said ARBH general secretary Serge Pilet.



“The aspects that were discussed concerned, for example, the wearing of masks for subs on the sidelines, the number of people allowed off the field to ensure the proper organisation of closed-door matches and the specifics of the tests used.”



La Gantoise have been leading the women’s competition by seven points with eight games played with KHC Dragons and Victory – with a game in hand – both on 15 points.



Orée are at the top of the men’s competition with 21 points from eight games with La Gantoise two points back but with a game in hand. Waterloo Ducks are in third with Royal Léopold completing the top four.



Euro Hockey League media release