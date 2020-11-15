There were only two games in Saturday`s North Conference and both were narrow victories – in the men’s competition Granite City Wanderers retained their unbeaten record with the odd goal in seven while their women`s side caught the eye with an impressive 2-1 win over Gordonians for their first win of the season.





Granite City made a rock solid start with an open play strike by Meldrum MacKenzie. But within two minutes John Dargie had levelled for Aberdeen GS. That is how the score stood until just before the interval, Morgan Daniels put Aberdeen GS 2-1 ahead with a close range rebound following a snap shot from James Williams.



A big result looked on the cards when Dargie extended the lead to 3-1 with another open play strike. GS then lost a bit of their shape and Mark Cooper pulled one back at a penalty corner, followed by MacKenzie from the spot to tie the score at 3-3.



The winner came in the closing ten minutes with Stuart Begg doing the honours for Granite City.



In a post-match assessment, GS`s James Williams stated: “We are getting stronger every week, still have quite a few of our regulars missing so the kids are playing well.” Then, in jest, he remarked: “I think we were the top game in Europe today.”



In the women`s North Conference Gordonians surrendered the chance to pulling level with Ellon at the top after going down 2-1 to Granite City Wanderers for their first victory of the competition. The Premiership side are still three points adrift of Ellon but with a game in hand.



Gordonians went ahead through Lyndsey Davidson in the second quarter. However, the turning point came with a second half injury to their keeper and they elected to play the rest of the game with eleven outfield players. The tactic failed and Granite City scored twice through Amy Ferguson and Jen Smith for the three points.



Rebecca Murray for Gordonians remarked at the end of the game: “From our side we were fairly pleased as we had lots of new and young players. It was a decent game overall, with chances at both ends.”



This weekend’s other games – men`s Gordonians v Ellon was off while the women`s match Aberdeen Uni v Ellon is on Sunday.



Scottish Hockey Union media release