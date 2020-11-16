Hubert Lawrence





Malcolm



Under normal circumstances, the local hockey fraternity would be preparing to celebrate the 30th anniversary of its greatest victory. Instead, the fraternity is mourning Sharon Malcolm, who led Jamaica to that landmark gold medal in the 1990 Central American and Caribbean (CAC) Games. Malcolm died on October 20 and was laid to rest on November 7 after a battle with cancer.





Audrey Gaynor, another member of the team that upset hosts Mexico to take gold in late November 1990, said Malcolm’s passing was a tremendous loss.



“She led by example,” Gaynor said of Malcolm. “She was always fit and always a very good and skilful midfielder. You could depend on Sharon. She covered everybody as the captain.”



In addition, Gaynor said, the player known as ‘Mally’ played a key role in the CAC upset.



“She and Andrea Stephenson made a formidable midfield team, and that contributed to the great success that we had in Mexico 1990,” Gaynor said.



Malcolm wasn’t vociferous. Describing her as “a quiet force”, Gaynor said: “She was the person that didn’t like controversy. She would always err on the side of, ‘Okay, let us just be calm and see if there is an easier way to resolve the situation.’”



Head girl at St Hugh’s in the 1979-’80 school year, Malcolm played for Tropics Hockey Club locally and represented Jamaica from 1981, starting with a place on the national under-21 team until 1991. She was a member of the 1986 CAC Games runner-up and 1987 Pan-Am Games teams.



She retired from international competition after helping Jamaica to fifth place at the 1991 Pan-Am Games.



Off the field of play, Malcolm worked in accounting for several organisations, including the Urban Development Corporation and Texaco with distinction. A graduate of The University of the West Indies, she served Texaco from 2001 onward, starting in accounting and as aviation commercial supervisor at the time of her death. In addition, she played administrative roles in her club as treasurer and club captain and also in the Jamaica Women’s Hockey Association as treasurer.



Malcolm’s ailment was first diagnosed in 2013, but Gaynor says her former captain battled gallantly.



“Overall, I thought, just as she was on the pitch, she fought bravely,” the heartbroken teammate said.



Jamaica Gleaner