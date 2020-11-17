

Picture from UD Taburiente vs Club de Campo, Pic: Hockey Zoom



Madrid side Club de Campo and SPV Complutense went about their business in different manners but both strengthened their place at the head of the Spanish women’s Iberdrola league table over the weekend.





They were the only two sides in the top half of the table to win with Campo winning in some style in Las Palmas against UD Taburiente 6-0 while Complutense were 1-0 winners over fourth place Real Club de Polo.



Campo are a point clear of their local rivals as a result. Bea Perez got them off the mark in the 10th minute when she found the bottom corner. Pilar Campoy got to the baseline to setup the second, providing the perfect cross for Laura Barrios at the far post for 2-0 at half-time.



Alicia Magaz extended the lead early in the second half following a series of rebounds; Barrios got the next from a corner and a further goals from Begoña Garcia made it 5-0. Barrios completed her hat trick and the scoring with five minutes to go.



In Barcelona, a single goal from Lucía Jiménez, less than four minutes from the end of the game, gave SPV-Complutense three important points in a hotly contested battle.



Third placed Junior FC fell to a 3-2 loss to CH Sardinero with Belén Rogoski nabbing the vital goal two minutes from the end. They now fall five points back from second placed Complutense.



Fifth-placed CD Terrassa drew 1-1 with RS Tenis while sixth ranked Club Egara shared the spoils from their game with Real Sociedad on a 1-1 scoreline.



In the men’s competition, Atlètic Terrassa lead the way following a comfortable 8-0 away win over Giner de los Rios with Nil Escude scoring twice with six other players on the mark.



Pau Quemada got Egara’s only goal in a 1-0 win at Complutense, keeping them a point behind Atlèti but with a game in hand.



Real Polo are one more point off top spot, also with an extra game to play. They swept to a 9-2 win over bottom side Linia 22. In a lively opening, they led 3-2 before cutting loose with Marc Miralles firing a hat trick.



Club de Campo moved into fourth place with a 3-0 win over Junior while FC Barcelona drew 1-1 with RS Tenis.



Euro Hockey League media release