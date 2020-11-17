The Indian hockey team will start its campaign against Japan on March 11 in Dhaka.



By Naveen Peter







The Indian hockey team will resume its international commitments next year with a clash against Japan in the Asian Champions Trophy opener in Dhaka, Bangladesh.





The Manpreet Singh-led side has been out of action since playing the FIH Pro League tie against Australia in February. India will look at the continental event as a tune-up to the 2021 season that includes the Olympic Games in Tokyo.



The match against Japan on March 11, the opening day of the event, will be followed by a clash against the hosts Bangladesh on the following day.



The highly-anticipated India vs Pakistan tie is scheduled for March 13, with the Graham Reid-coached team completing its league engagements with matches against Malaysia and South Korea on March 15 and 16, respectively.



The semi-finals are slated for March 18 while the Asian Champions Trophy final will be played on the following day.





Midfielder Sumit believes the Asian Champions Trophy will help the Indian hockey team gauge their levels ahead of the Olympics.



The Indian hockey team has been out of action for the majority of the year. But preparations for the upcoming season at the national camp in Bengaluru are in full swing.



“We have been very fortunate to resume training. The sessions are planned in such a way that we play matches against each other where we are expected to bring out our best,” Indian midfielder Sumit told Hockey India last week.



“The Asian Champions Trophy next year will show the level we are at and how much we will need to further improve ahead of the Olympic Games.”



India have won the Asian Champions Trophy three times – in 2011, 2016 and 2018 - where they were crowned champions jointly with Pakistan after the final was abandoned due to poor weather. The Indian hockey team was also runners-up in 2012.



Asian Champions Trophy 2021 schedule, fixtures and times for India



All times are in Indian Standard Time (IST)



Thursday, March 11



Japan vs India - 3:00 PM IST

Bangladesh vs Malaysia - 5:30 PM IST

South Korea vs Pakistan - 8:00 PM IST



Friday, March 12



India vs Bangladesh - 3:00 PM IST

Malaysia vs Pakistan - 5:30 PM IST

Japan vs Korea - 8:00 PM IST



Saturday, March 13



India vs Pakistan - 3:00 PM IST

Malaysia vs South Korea - 5:30 PM IS

Bangladesh vs Japan - 8:00 PM IST



Sunday, March 14



Rest Day



Monday, March 15



Malaysia vs India - 3:00 PM IST

South Korea vs Bangladesh - 5:30 PM IST

Pakistan vs Japan - 8:00 PM IST



Tuesday, March 16



India vs South Korea - 3:00 PM IST

Japan vs Malaysia - 5:30 PM IS

Pakistan vs Bangladesh - 8:00 PM IST



Wednesday, March 17



Rest Day

Thursday, March 18



Fifth/sixth place match - 3:00 PM IST

Semi-final 1 - 5:30 PM IST

Semi-final 2 - 8:00 PM IST



Friday, March 19



Third/fourth place match - 5:30 PM IST

Final - 8:00 PM IST



