



Former international Avitus D’Cruz watched Balbir Singh from close as a marker of the feared centre-forward. The admiration and fascination for the athlete-turned-hockey player in the former’s mind is evident. Triple Olympian Mervyn Fernandis explained how Balbir Singh’s knack of removing the generation gap between them increased his respect.





Excerpts from an exclusive chat with the duo, about the Balbir Singh (Railways) they knew:





Avitus D’Cruz



Avitus D’Cruz (Tata Sports Club & India): “He was an athlete, played football for Western Railway and got into hockey by chance. Balbir was doing his athletic training at the Railway ground in Mumbai. Their hockey team had come for a practise match and injury to a player led to Balbir picking up the stick for the first time, he never looked back. This incident was told to us by a person to emphasise Balbir’s all-round ability. He represented WR in football matches at the Cooperage and other tournaments. It would be difficult to find a world-class hockey player excellent in athletics and football”.



“Goal-scoring was his passion on the hockey pitch, once he sighted the white line entering the D, he did not waste time taking a shot at goal and scored stunning goals for WR, Railways and India. The important goals scored by him, at the Olympic Games and Asian Games for example, should have earned him the highest honours”.



“For us in Mumbai and anywhere in India, watching Balbir play was a delightful experience. I recall a Nehru Cup match in Delhi, involving two India teams. Gurbux Singh from Kolkata, the India captain once and playing as right back, was moving towards the ball rolling towards his right. Balbir had so much pace that he raced from right wing across the field to steal the ball. The crowd rose to their feet after watching the centre-forward swoop on the ball, take it off the defender’s stick and score with a deft shot past the goalkeeper”.



“Teams needed to make plans to try and block him. I stuck close and tried to tackle before the ball reached him, otherwise there was no chance. He was so fast and skilful that defenders covering up each other was the only hope, me and brother (Anu D’Cruz) tried our best. During national camps in Mumbai, I was given the role of marking him and accepted the challenge, at times play became rough. We had tense moments on the ground, but once the game was over, he was a player you looked forward to meeting”.



“Balbir got along well with local players and I remember him telling India probables to not fool around with Mumbai players. This happened during a national camp, these were top players from all parts of India, many from Punjab and here was Balbir telling them to treat local players in the camp with respect. It was a bold statement and showed his personality.”





Mervyn Fernandis



Mervyn Fernandis (Indian Airlines and India): “I was in awe of this guy. When Balbir Singh got the ball, there is something majestic in the way he moved. Watching him on the move on the pitch was a treat. Rarely has Indian hockey been blessed with a centre-forward of his muscular structure and body movement, speed and skills, control and execution.… all qualities in one player”.



“The late Mickey Ferrao and he were two athletes in the Western Railway hockey team playing as wingers. I remember my dad telling me about these two being very fast. I played on the same team in an exhibition match in Mumbai (Bombay Hockey Association ground then) against a team from France. For me, playing inside right alongside a great centre-forward (Balbir Singh played winger and centre-forward), was memorable. I was very young then and felt nervous when news of my selection to the Bombay XI was conveyed. Questions in my mind ranged, during the pre-match players meeting, from how does he receive the ball, how would he want the ball to be played to him. “Beta, apna game khelo, you don’t worry… baaki ham sambhalenge,” he told me”.



“The confidence he gave to a youngster is etched in my memory. Every time I thought the ball was too fast for him to reach, Balbir Saab’s strides were so good, before you could think of anything, he was with the ball and moving onward. Whenever we met later, it was a brotherly relationship… the senior-junior gap was not seen despite the 10-year gap between us in international hockey. Balbir Saab had already played the 1968 Mexico Olympics then, we were hockey-playing kids in 1976-77”.





1966 Bangkok Asian Games winners India. Balbir (3rd from l, sitting) struck the winner in the final



“He got crucial goals for India, had a fan following across the nation but would move around as if he has achieved nothing in life. When he walked past hockey fans, that swagger of his made people in the stands talk among themselves…. “Balbir Saab ja rahe hai…” Watching him walk was like a Vivian Richards stepping out to the crease…. no airs, all class. Later in life, a memorable experience was meeting him at the Film City studio for the shoot, in connection with the Torch of Freedom video involving greats of Indian sport (made by Kailash Surendranath & Arti Surenranath). It took a couple of takes to finish the shoot”.



“As per the script, Balbir Saab was to hand over a flaming torch to me after running a few strides on the set resembling a bridge. Usually in hockey, inside forwards like me feed the ball to him at centre-forward position. A reversal of roles here…. the centre-forward handed over the torch to his inside-right. It was easy, as he mentioned that once the move was explained to us, to give the shot. Our understanding did the rest”.



“I feel special to be alongside a great player twice, once creating the passes for him in a match and later receiving the torch. The video became popular across the nation, as fans loved Indian greats from various sports on the big screen. Balbir Saab delivered for India in world hockey, for his department in national hockey but remained humble. It is an honour to be in the same frame with a hockey great.”



Stick2Hockey.com