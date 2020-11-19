



The progression of Australian hockey’s next generation of stars has been bolstered with Kookaburras great Mark Knowles to take on the role of Hockey Australia’s National Athlete Pathway Program (NAPP) Technical Lead.





A decision to restructure the National Athlete Pathways Program for the Paris 2024 Olympic cycle and beyond involved creating a new technical lead position to oversee the alignment of the athlete pathway from grassroots to the national teams.



Knowles’ appointment will see him responsible for providing technical direction to HA’s men’s and women’s pathway programs, athletes and staff.



The 2014 World Player of the Year, Olympic gold medallist, four-time Commonwealth Games gold medallist and Australian Player of the Year will also be the link between hockey’s pathway programs and the National Performance programs.



Knowles has proven to be an exceptional leader. As the Australian captain and flag bearer at the 2018 Commonwealth Games, he famously walked from the front of the Australian contingent to the back during the Opening Ceremony, typifying the kind of leader he is.



“Mark’s decorated playing career and the exceptionally high standards he set for himself and those around him speaks for itself, but it is not only his on-field achievements that make him the ideal person for this position,” said Hockey Australia High Performance Director Toni Cumpston.



“The type of leader Mark is and his passion for others to come together to achieve desired outcomes sets him apart.



“We see this as a critical aspect of the role he will undertake – how he can influence and lead a unified system that can make the pathways for future Hockeyroos and Kookaburras even better.”



“I am absolutely delighted to have Mark re-join our High Performance team.”







For the past three years Knowles has held down a senior management position at the Queensland Academy of Sport overseeing aspiring Olympic, Paralympic and Commonwealth Games athletes and coaches across the athlete, wellbeing and engagement space.



This positions him to positively assist the challenges faced by aspiring hockey athletes and coaches.



“I am really excited by Mark’s appointment to this role and what he can bring to Hockey Australia’s pathway programs,” said Hockey Australia’s Manager Performance Pathways, Bill Davoren.



“Besides his recognised hockey prowess and knowledge, he is an impressive person and leader. I believe he will have a significant impact in the coming years on our programs nationally.”



Knowles said the opportunity to return to hockey in a full time capacity and contribute to the pathway of a sport that has given him so much was a major factor in his interest in the role.



“I’m extremely passionate about the pathways system. It’s the area that shapes our future hockey stars. For hockey to take this step and get a national technical lead was too big an opportunity not to apply for,” said Knowles.



“In my experience the pathways system has been very good so I don’t see myself as a massive change maker, but what I do think I bring is an ability to bring people together and collaborate really openly.



“Sports need to invest in the pathways and for me, the ability to be involved in the future and junior squads and influence, inspire and be a strong link for those players and coaches to the national system is something I can’t wait to be involved in.”



“I’m thrilled that hockey has taken this step to put a little bit more into this group of emerging players because they are the future of our game. I was one of those kids 20 years ago.”



A significant part of Knowles’ role when he officially starts in February will be to work with the National Junior Coaches in helping the Junior Program prepare for the 2021 Junior World Cups.



Hockey Australia media release