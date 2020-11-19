



As the US Junior Premier Hockey (JPH) Organizing Committee continue their preparation for the start of the 2021 indoor season, various circumstances surrounding the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic are having an impact on the planning and implementation of a safe and successful event.





The recent mandates by both the New Jersey and Connecticut Governors, informing clubs to avoid interstate travel to participate in sporting events, and with one of the host indoor venue informing JPH that they will not allow "Out Of State Teams/Clubs" to enter their building, made it even clearer that JPH should respect the mandates and hence cancel all 2021 JPH Indoor events



As an organization, JPH strives to host highly organized and competitive sanctioned events for the benefit of all USA Field Hockey Member Clubs. To do so, JPH invites member clubs, umpires and technical staff from all over the United States to participate. Unfortunately, JPH's endeavor became less and less practical as statewide restrictions on travel and indoor gatherings, as well as other threats of the pandemic, continue to increase.



Therefore, JPH has made the extremely difficult decision to cancel all 2021 Junior Premier Indoor League (JPIL), USA Field Hockey Sanctioned Events, - Invitational and U-14 - out of concern for the health and safety of all participants, officials, staff and supporters.



The JPH Directors and Organizing Committee apologize for this inconvenience, but believe that it is the most responsible decision that can be made at this time, in the interest of the health and safety of all supporters and the field hockey community.



JPH wants to thank you for the continued support and understanding during this difficult time and hope all remain safe throughout the course of the indoor season. JPH looks forward to being able to bring the spring 2021 Junior Premier Outdoor League event to your region.



Content Courtesy of JPH



USFHA media release