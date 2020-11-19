



COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. - As the nation and world face a resurgence of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases and hospitalizations, USA Field Hockey has made the difficult decision to cancel the 2020 National Hockey Festival, presented by CranBarry, in both North Carolina and Virginia. The 40th annual Festival was set to take place in two locations, the BB&T Sports Park in Bermuda Run, N.C. and Virginia Beach Sportsplex/Hampton Roads Soccer Complex in Virginia Beach, Va.





“The health, safety and well-being of the field hockey community is USA Field Hockey’s primary concern, and this decision did not come lightly,” said Simon Hoskins, USA Field Hockey’s Executive Director. “We made the decision based on recommendations from federal, state and local governments, increasing concerns of COVID-19 transmissions, the rising rate of hospitalizations throughout the country, and recent daily changes that tightened restrictions around travel. Erring on the side of caution in the midst of this pandemic, this is the right thing to do.”



USA Field Hockey would like to thank all who have worked so hard in training and preparing for this event, and who had planned to attend. While this year has been challenging on so many levels, the organization is optimistic about a safe return to play in the weeks and months ahead.



USA Field Hockey wishes you and your family a happy and safe Thanksgiving and look forward to being back on the field together soon.



USA Field Hockey would like to also thank Festival sponsors, CranBarry, Harrow Sports, Gatorade and Touchline Video, for their ongoing support these last several weeks. As well as all USA Field Hockey sponsors 4U Field Hockey, Disney, HocSocx, Honig’s, KILOGEAR CUT, Longstreth, STX and YOLO Sportswear. An extended thank you as well to the venues, BB&T Sports Park, Hampton Roads Soccer Complex and Virginia Beach Sportsplex, for their continued diligence as the planning process was ever-changing. Finally, thank you to the teams at Visit Charlotte, Visit Virginia Beach and Visit Winston-Salem for all of their collaboration in helping plan out local information and meal options for traveling teams in and around each Festival location.



All clubs who were still registered for the National Hockey Festival will be refunded minus a $50 administrative fee. Hotel reservations made through USA Field Hockey’s travel partner, Team Travel Source, will be canceled and refunded.



USFHA media release