Hockey Australia recently revised its National Athlete Pathways Program (NAPP) with the appointment of a NAPP Technical Lead and a revision of the coaching structure within its National Institute Network (NIN) partners.





As a result, the position of National Women’s Junior (U21) Coach has become available for 2021.



Hockey Australia is calling for Expressions of Interest for the position of National Women’s Junior (U21) Coach for 2021.



This will be a one-year Part Time role which will culminate in the 2021 FIH Junior World Cup in South Africa.



The National Junior Women’s Coach will work in partnership with the newly appointed NAPP Technical Lead and Hockey Australia’s Performance Pathways Manager and be responsible for leading and implementing programs focusing directly on the development of an ongoing National Junior Program and international tour campaigns.



In addition to both the NAPP Technical Lead and Performance Pathways Manager, the Coach is required to work collaboratively with National Senior and NAPP coaches as well as Performance Services staff within the HP Network, ensuring that the input of all stakeholders is maximised and aligned to the agreed national direction.



Further information and how to apply. Closing date 27 November 2020



Hockey Australia media release