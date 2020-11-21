

Helen Morgan



Great Britain Hockey are very sad to hear that Olympic bronze medal winner Helen Morgan (Grandon) has passed away aged 54.





Helen was part of the first ever GB women’s squad to win an Olympic medal, playing in the bronze medal match as the team overcame Korea 4-3 to secure the silverware at Barcelona ’92.



Having been introduced to the sport aged 13, it was immediately clear just how talented a goalkeeper she was and just a few months later Helen made history by becoming the youngest ever player to play in the European Club Championships.



Alongside her Olympic bronze medal, Helen represented GB and Wales on numerous occasions and was helped Swansea City to six national titles in Wales.



Shortly after the Barcelona Olympics, Helen was then scouted by the Welsh women’s football team and made the transition over to that sport, captaining the team for two years.



After her playing career came to an end, she then dedicated her life to giving something back to hockey as a teacher and also helped coached the Welsh goalkeepers for 10 years.



Our thoughts are with Helen’s family and friends at this time.



Click here to read and watch an interview Helen gave about her career with People’s Collective back in 2014.



Great Britain Hockey media release