

Adrian Henchy, left, following Portrane cup success.



Adrian Henchy has been selected as the Leinster Hockey Volunteer of the Month for October for his superb work in north county Dublin to bring hockey to the heart of the Donabate community.





A member of Portrane Hockey Club from the first time he picked up a hockey stick, Adrian has been with the club as it moved from home to home from St Ita’s Hospital to RCSI to ALSAA in the search of a permanent location.



In the mid 2000s, Adrian saw an opportunity with the growing population in the Donabate area to relaunch the club by showcasing the sport to the new families in the area in particular by focusing on the youth section.



By working tirelessly with local community groups, the ETB and Fingal County Council, he was instrumental within the club in getting a state of the art water-based pitch built in the grounds of the new Community School and getting access to top class indoor hockey facilities in the Donabate Community Centre.



Club Secretary Anita Patterson added: “thanks to Adrian’s tireless work, the club now has access to facilities that are the envy of many which has enabled the club grow beyond our expectations.



“Portane Hockey Club currently has six senior teams and hope to add a fourth ladies team in the coming season along with a thriving junior section for both girls and boys”.



In announcing the award, Leinster Hockey’s Development Officer Fiona Walshe also thanked him for his foresight in starting the Under 14 Boys & Girls Indoor Tournament which is now a staple event in the Leinster Hockey Calendar.



Leinster Hockey Chairman, Trevor Watkins congratulated Adrian saying: “it was a deserved recognition for both Adrian and Portrane Hockey Club on the work they had done over the last number of years building up the club and putting in the structures that would ensure it would continue to grow”.



