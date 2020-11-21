



Each athlete that wears the red, white and blue has a unique story to how their careers came to fruition. From the junior level to the senior squad, USA Field Hockey is putting national team athletes under the spotlight to share their journeys.





Some of life’s most difficult choices come in the form of sport. Any athlete of any age or skill level may experience it, including Laura Hurff, whose choices at each fork in the road conclusively landed her on the U.S. Women’s National Team.







From 2014-17, Hurff started 78 of 82 games for Syracuse University’s midfield while simultaneously carving her way through the U.S. Women’s Olympic Development Pathway. By this point, the Newark, Del. native had come a long way since the days of battling on the pitch for Ursuline Academy, where she was a multi-sport athlete across field hockey, lacrosse and basketball.



Hurff heavily favored the first two sports for a number of reason and was one of her first tough choices in mapping out her athletic future. Fortunately, she had her mother to offer a little life-changing advice as a former collegiate athlete herself.



“I was debating between field hockey and lacrosse for a long time because I absolutely loved lacrosse,” said Hurff. “However, my freshman year of high school my mom knew it was time I had to make a decision between the three sports I played of which one I wanted to play in college. She wanted me to pick one sport so we could join a club team and told me to pick the sport that I first think about and want to play when I wake up in the morning. The summer going into my sophomore year I decided that sport was field hockey for so many reasons. One reason being that it is a game of mistakes and no one person can be absolutely perfect at it. I also picked the sport because it was a chance for me to potentially one day become an Olympian which I had always dreamed about.”



Despite ultimately choosing field hockey as her primary focus, Hurff was also a four-year member of Ursuline Academy’s varsity basketball and lacrosse teams. On the pitch she earned MVP honors in 2012 and 2013, was named best player of the Catholic Conference her senior season and earned multiple First-Team conference and All-State honors. She also honed her field hockey skills as a member of WC Eagles and X-Calibur clubs.



“Both club teams helped me grow into the player I am today and made it possible for me to earn a scholarship to college,” added Hurff. “I met amazing people along the way from both clubs.”



Facing another choice as her collegiate years approached, Hurff had pinned down her choices between Princeton University and Syracuse University. A fateful meeting between her family and the Orange’s Head Coach Ange Bradley made Hurff’s decision all the sweeter.



“When in my meeting with Ange, my mother told Ange her maiden name was Detar and how she had won a national championship for lacrosse at the University of Delaware,” recalled Hurff. “I will never forget how Ange reacted. ‘You are LINDA DETAR!’ We learned that she had actually been to a few of my mother’s games in college with her father and she was there when my mom’s team won the first-ever National Championship in the Division I program for Delaware’s lacrosse team.”



Hurff had always looked up to her mother as an inspiration and wanted to be just like her in winning a NCAA National Championship someday. At the time, Syracuse had yet to capture such a title in field hockey. She told Bradley she wanted nothing more than to be a part of history and help the Orange to the top of the Division I world.







“Luckily my sophomore year we won the National Championship so my dream came true to be just like my mom,” continued Hurff. "Also, the girls were honest with me when I was visiting that it would not be easy at that school, but each of them believed in the program and believed in winning the title and that drove me toward the school even more.”



Although she has experienced being a champion, Hurff like many young athletes, was no stranger to the ups and downs of competition. This is true even when she was a high school athlete named to the U.S. U-17 Women’s National Team in 2013. Later on her name was not called for the U-19 USWNT, which she used as motivation to make the next time around count. Each following year she moved up the ranks before being named to the senior USWNT in 2018. She recorded her first international cap in February of that year against Canada.



“My first international cap was terrifying and thrilling all at the same time,” said Hurff. “I just remember thinking to myself that field hockey on the U.S. National Team is way different even than the college level. Everyone is just as fast if not faster than you and more than likely has been playing field hockey just as long or longer than you. The FIH Hockey Pro League has been one of the best experiences of my life. I have been given the opportunity to do what I love and travel the world and experience a variety of cultures all at the same time.”







By 2019, Hurff had appeared in 23 international competitions before electing to play overseas in Australia. In 2020 she represented the red, white and blue not just in the second season of FIH Hockey Pro League but also on the Indoor USWNT in the Rohrmax Cup in Vienna, Austria. Since then, she has been training individually like most of the USWNT as the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic continues to disrupt return to play opportunities.



“Training through the pandemic has definitely been a rollercoaster ride,” noted Hurff. “In the beginning we all believed we would only be away for a bit so pushing ourselves in training was a bit easier. But as we continuously had our start date pushed back, the lack of motivation began to set in. Luckily, I have some amazing teammates who helped me through these times and we were able to continuously push each other through the rocky moments. We have been given a little freedom now in terms of joining gyms or certain groups to train with. Staying connected to my teammates through this pandemic has absolutely helped me mentally.”



This sport has given me the chance to go to college without having to stress which I do not think would have been possible without this sport. It has allowed me to meet incredible people along the way and grow into a person I would not be without it.

Laura Hurff



USFHA media release