



Some days feel like they blend together. The clock ticks at a turtle’s pace and all we see are closures and postponements pile up. It has felt like uncharted territory for what seems like an eternity. As we slowly saw a light crack through the dark unknown, the pause button was pressed once more. There is no need for more metaphors to symbolize the collective disheartening. Forget the formality just this once – the bulk of 2020’s field hockey calendar, or lack thereof, can be summarized with a simple phrase:





This is not what we wanted.



We have all uttered this out loud and under our breath since the spring. We all miss the smell of the fresh fields, the warm turf, whistles and sideline chatter. We missed it so much it felt extra nauseating to have to pull the plug on returning to action in the eleventh hour.



It’s gone. Again. This is not what we wanted.



We are all frustrated, sad, some on the verge of tears between the two feelings. Safety is always important, we get it, but it’s okay to feel like this right now, next week and next month even. Don’t hold back - call it like it is.



This is not what we wanted.



While the wait continues to safely return to programming and competition it’s important to remember a few things:



First, breathe. This break from action will pass. For the time being, breathe in deep through the nose and out through the mouth. Let the storm calm in your head and be thankful for your health as we get ready to hunker down again. Seasons and practices may not have happened, those experiences torn away from teams around the country. You are not alone, but the day will come when the umpire blows the whistle once more to start the clock.



It’s all too easy to let emotions get the better of you right now. There is no clear answer to the uncertainty, but as outlined previously, you can’t control the uncontrollables. The pandemic cannot take away the support between your teammates and coaches, no matter how far apart you may be.



If you have been one of the lucky few to have played through a restricted season in 2020, reflect on being grateful for the immeasurable efforts to make it happen safely. If you are one of the many that still waits to return to full practice or game days, it’s okay to feel empty, angry or jealous. Your time will come again to suit up and sprint down field for real.



We all miss you. We all feel the anxiety. We all share in the same mindset: this is not what we wanted. But, we are in this together.



We cannot wait to see you all again. Until then, be safe, be smart and be well.



USFHA media release