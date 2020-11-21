



Gordonians men and women are playing catch-up against the North Conference pace setters as the men take on unbeaten Granite City Wanderers while the women are at home to high-flying Ellon. Both are six points in front of Gordonians with two games more played.





At the end of last season`s truncated national league season both sides finished near the top, but Gordonians were a division above. And in this season`s North Conference Gordonians have had good wins over Ellon and Aberdeen GS.



But Granite City men have made a solid start to the campaign with four straight victories and scoring 23 goals in the process – so they are on a bit of a roll. Recently it has been Meldrum MacKenzie and Mark Cooper who have been on target.



The other contest of the day pitches Ellon against Aberdeen Grammar School Former Pupils with both sides looking for their first points of the season.



Grammar`s James Williams expressed optimism after last week`s game against Granite City. “We are getting stronger every week, still have quite a few regulars missing so the kids are playing well.” And they only went down 4-3 in the end with John Dargie credited with a hat-trick – his first in ten years.



Saturday`s clash in the women`s North Conference between Gordonians and Ellon at Countesswells has an interesting feel about it. Most obviously, the former were in last season`s Premiership while the latter took the North District league by storm.



However, the North district sides are entering into the spirit of the conference competition by giving pitch time to youngsters. Rebecca Murray explained that after last weekend`s 2-1 defeat by Granite City Wanderers. “We were fairly pleased as we had lots of new and young players – it was a decent game overall.”



The outcome does leave Gordonians six points behind Ellon, although with two games less played.



In the opening game of the campaign Gordonians did beat Ellon 6-2. Despite the reversal, Ellon captain Louise Gordon remarked “It was a really good game, closer than the score line suggests, so Ellon heads are still up and raring to go again.”



And that they have done, with four straight wins to follow. And there is no shortage of goals in the process – a total of 20 in the five games to date with Nikki Kidd, Gracie Gray-Giles, Jenni Urquhart and Abby Wilson leading the pack.



This could be an intriguing contest.



The other game pitches Aberdeen University against a Granite City Wanderers side that got their first three points last weekend with a 2-1 win over Gordonians, Amy Ferguson and Jen Smith scoring after the visitor`s keeper had to go off injured.



Scottish Hockey Union media release