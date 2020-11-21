



LAHORE - Pakistan WAPDA executed their plans well to win the 66th National Senior Championship 2020, outclassing defending champions National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) in the final on penalty shootouts at Ayub Park Mari Petroleum Hockey Ground Rawalpindi on Friday.





According to PHF spokesman, WAPDA adopted an aggressive approach right from the outset as they obtained three penalty corners in the first two quarters besides making five open attempts to score the goal. Penalty-corner specialist Aleem Bilal scored the first goal for WAPDA. Less than four minutes into the third quarter, WAPDA got a chance to increase their lead when they obtained a penalty stroke, but NBP goalkeeper Mazhar Abbas thwarted the attempt. A few minutes later, WAPDA missed another chance to score when Ijaz Ahmed failed to score.



NBP made a comeback in the fourth quarter and made several attacking moves to score the goal. Dilbar Hussain smacked the ball in for a goal to equalize the match. WAPDA showed aggression in the dying moments of the match but NBP foiled all their attempts to score a further goal. At the end of the fourth quarter, the match remained tied at 1-1. Ultimately, the match was decided on penalty shootouts, which was won by WAPDA 2-0.



Earlier in a third-fourth position match, SSGC routed Pakistan Navy 4-1. SSGC’s Mubasshar Ali scored two goals, while one goal each was scored by Ghazanfar and Ahmed Nadeem. The lone goal for the Navy was netted by Shehbaz Ahmed.



Speaking at the presentation ceremony, PHF Secretary Asif Bajwa thanked Mari Petroleum for cooperating to hold the event in a befitting manner. Chief guest MNA Amir Kiyani and PHF President Brig (r) Khalid Sajjad Khokhar gave away prizes to the winning teams. Winners WAPDA pocketed Rs 300,000 along with glittering trophy while runner-up NBP received Rs 200,000, SSGC Rs 100,000 and player of the tournament Rana Wahid Rs 50,000.



The Nation