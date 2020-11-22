



Great Britain Olympian Helen Morgan (Grandon), who as a goalkeeper won bronze in 1992, has lost her battle against cancer. She was 54.





Nicknamed ‘Budgie’, Morgan was part of the first ever GB women’s squad to win an Olympic medal, securing silverware at Barcelona ’92.



The Welsh keeper was also an integral part of Swansea Ladies and made history by becoming the youngest ever player to play in the European Club Championships.



After the 1992 Olympics, she was scouted by the Welsh women’s football team and captained the team for two years.



On retiring, she followed her father into coaching where she helped the younger generation in the Portcawl region.



“Off the field you could not meet a humbler and kinder person, known for her smile and infectious laugh, with a mischievous twinkle in her eye,” Swansea HC wrote on social media.

The Hockey Paper