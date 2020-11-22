



Teamo, the team and club management platform, has launched a new feature to keep sport teams engaged during lockdowns.





In a bid to motivate players, Teamo FitLeague is designed to keep everyone connected and to push players to stay active.



FitLeague works by syncing with Apple Health or GoogleFit. If players have fitness trackers or mobile apps, these can link with Apple Health or GoogleFit so everyone can be involved.



Teamo, a product of Sportplan, offers an “all-in-one” online team management platform and mobile app for sports teams and clubs of all sizes and age groups.



More recently, the platform was enhanced to help clubs and teams return to sport safely in line with Covid-19 guidelines.



Sportplan CEO, John Nurse, said the latest feature can really help clubs to stay in touch not only during times of social distancing but also during the off-season or over the festive period.



“Teamo’s latest addition makes it easy for players to stay fit and engaged when they can’t be together. The activity tracker allows for a better player-coach feedback loop when training is not taking place and everyone is accountable for their own training.”

The Hockey Paper