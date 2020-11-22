



Gordonians had a good day, both their men`s and women`s sides notched victories, and although they are still three points behind the respective North Conference leaders, they are as yet two games behind.





Gordonians women showed their credentials as a Premiership outfit with a five goal victory over District League leaders Ellon at Countesswells.



It was certainly not a foregone conclusion at the interval with the home side only a goal to the good, but the second half certainly belonged to Gordonians with four further goals for a solid victory. Sophie Conrad was top scorer with a double while the other goals came from Anna Warnock, Katie Robson and Rebecca Murray from the spot.



In a review of the contest Murray said: “I would say we dominated most of the match, with some good and sustained pressure throughout, although Ellon had some good counter attacks though.



“We ended the match pleased with a good performance, having played some nice hockey in the right areas of the pitch.”



Ellon captain Louise Gordon added her views on the contest. “They put out a really strong team and we were missing players due to injuries from last week.



“It was only 1-0 at half-time, then lost it in the final quarter. Our team consisted of five under-18s and they stuck in and did us proud.



“As always it was a good experience playing against a Premiership team.”



In the other game Granite City Wanderers secured their second successive victory with a 2-1 win at Aberdeen University, Mia Kennedy was the students` scorer.



Gordonians moved to within three points of the lead at the top of the men’s North Conference table with a 3-2 win over Granite City Wanderers, and they have still two games in hand of their opponents.



The hero of the hour was Robbie Wallis with a well-taken double, one following an impressive solo run. John Hamilton got the other to give Gordonians a comfortable 3-0 lead going into the final quarter. Granite City were far from out and towards the end of the contest Josh Laurence pulled two back from penalty corners, but Gordonians held on for the three points.



In the other game Aberdeen Grammar FPs gained their first points of the season with a 2-0 win at Ellon. It took to just before the interval before Aberdeen eased in front courtesy of a clinical strike from the top of the circle from Kieran Christine.



Aberdeen had most of the possession but failed to score from a series of penalty corners, that is until Stephen Malloy finally convert from the set piece when his flick crept over the line to seal a tight contest.



Scottish Hockey Union media release