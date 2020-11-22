



Reports in Australia suggest that the Hockeyroos are embroiled in a toxic culture within the women’s programme.





Paul Gaudoin, the Hockeyroos coach, recently denied that problems existed within the squad after reports surfaced in recent weeks following the resignation of three co-captains.



Georgina Morgan and Emily Chalker removed themselves as captains, while Jodie Kenny announced her retirement from international hockey last month.



Nicole Arrold, the two-time Olympian, recently called for an independent review of the Hockeyroos set-up after claiming poor culture problems dating back a decade.



Arrold, a former assistant coach, said that management was “chaotic” while there was a lack of clear direction over a span of three Olympic Games.



Gaudoin admitted to AAP that he had missed meetings with players after Arrold said there was a “lack of care and respect” towards the players, but denied any negative environment.



He told AAP: “For us it’s been a really important part after Rio to come in and make sure we’ve got people who are feeling supported within the program.”

The Hockey Paper