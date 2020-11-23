Angela Walker





As an Olympian who never played at an Olympics, 1980 NZ hockey goalie Sue Emerson found her rich Olympic experience elsewhere. Suzanne McFadden/Newsroom



Sue Emerson and Sue McLeish were team-mates in the New Zealand hockey side who never went to the Moscow Olympics 40 years ago. But their reactions to the boycott were quite different, Angela Walker discovers in part two of a series on the fate of the 1980 Olympians.





If things had gone according to plan, Sue Emerson would have had the full Olympic experience 40 years ago. But a boycott of the 1980 Moscow Games put paid to her Olympic dreams.



Remarkably, the New Zealand hockey player saw it as an opportunity to build resilience. And it’s something Emerson seems to have in spades.“I didn’t get a choice whether I went to the Olympics or not, but I did get a choice in how I responded,” she says. “Missing out is just a part of who I am. It’s not the defining factor, but the fact I didn’t go is just as much a part of me as if I did go.” The Olympic boycott wasn’t the first time Emerson’s mettle was tested. The previous year, the New Zealand goalkeeper wasn’t selected in the World Cup team going to Vancouver.



“We were all in the same room when the New Zealand team was named,” Emerson says. “I remember the strength of character that was required to go up to the other two keepers and say, ‘Congratulations’. Things like that have held me in good stead in life.”



Despite missing the World Cup, Emerson was selected for the 1980 Olympic team. “I could have gone sour having missed Vancouver, but I had the choice to keep trying,” she says. “I tell people: ‘You can get your moment, get dropped and then get back in. You just have to make it happen’.”



When Emerson heard the news, the first thing she did was phone her sports-mad parents who were “absolutely delighted that one of their children was going to the Olympics,” she says.



It was especially exciting as women's hockey was to be contested at the Olympics for the first time. And New Zealand, as one of only six qualifying teams, was considered a serious medal contender.



The women were also inspired by the New Zealand men’s team having won the gold medal at the previous Olympics in Montreal.



With Moscow in sight, Emerson trained in earnest. She would help her New Zealand captain, Jenny McDonald, push her milk delivery trolley through the streets of Outram in Dunedin. “That was our endurance training,” she says.



Emerson also fit her Games preparation around her job as a physical education teacher at Moreau (now Kavanagh) College.



“They were proud to have an Olympian at their school, but there was a lot of talk about Russia invading Afghanistan and the Olympics being in doubt,” she says. “I never doubted we would go. I was a typical sportsperson, not a political animal, and I thought it’d all be fine.”



However, pressure from the government to join the US-led boycott resulted in a wave of national sporting associations withdrawing their athletes - though hockey initially hung on. Amid the uncertainty, a group of Kiwis implored the team not to go.



“We received letters about political prisoners that said, ‘how can you think of going when their lives are so terrible?’,” Emerson says. “There were even threatening letters saying our lives would be in danger if we stepped on the plane.”



New Zealand Hockey eventually joined the exodus, withdrawing both the women’s and reigning Olympic champion men’s teams just weeks before their scheduled departure.





The team photo for the 1980 NZ women's hockey team who went to the US instead of Moscow. SUPPLIED/NEWSROOM



Emerson’s teammate Sue McLeish well remembers her shock.



“I was totally unaware of the political climate and was happily going along until our manager Gladys O’Brien came to Fairfield Intermediate School where I was teaching. It was horrendous,” McLeish says.



“I got dragged out of the classroom and told we wouldn’t be going. I had a gazillion questions – like can I pay for myself? I was angry, seriously angry.”



Emerson remembers thinking she’d just go to the next Olympics instead. “Of course I was disappointed, but the Americans were clever: they offered us a five city alternative tour. I’d only ever been to Australia and now I was suddenly going to five cities across the States. I felt lucky,” she says.



But McLeish was less impressed. “It was such a let-down compared to going to the Olympics and playing the world’s best teams. But at least the players who retired that year got to wear the silver fern,” she says, recalling the Olympic blazers they’d already received.



Several of the team continued playing for New Zealand, setting their sights on the next Olympics, although they knew selection was far from guaranteed.



“I was 30 and getting towards the end of my career, but I was damn determined to stay on,” McLeish says.



Her tenacity paid off and she was named in the Los Angeles Olympic team four years later.



For Emerson however, life had changed immeasurably by then. With her firstborn baby nestled in her arms, she cheered the team on watching the LA Games on television.



“I was disappointed I couldn’t go in ‘84, but I was a mother. I got a great kick out of seeing the girls there, but that doesn’t take away from the fact I’d have loved to have gone,” she says.



McLeish says contesting the Los Angeles Olympics didn’t compensate for missing a shot at an Olympic medal in Moscow. “It was bittersweet. I was really happy to be at the 1984 Olympics, but I would have loved to be there with the entire 1980 team,” she says.



“Plus we’d gone to the country that had asked our government to boycott four years earlier. I still see 1980 as a missed opportunity for New Zealand hockey.”



McLeish went on to become a coach, including a stint as the Black Sticks assistant coach; the 2006 Commonwealth Games a career highlight.



It was during her time coaching the Black Sticks that she told the players about her 10 teammates from 1980 who never got to an Olympics, coining the phrase: ‘Gatekeepers of the shirt’.



“I told them I’d worn my shirt at the Olympics for those who had gone before me and said they should wear their shirt with pride, knowing people before them had worn a similar shirt,” McLeish says, adding that the team went straight out and beat Canada 6-0 after the pep talk.



The highs and lows of McLeish’s hockey career often informed her approach. When one athlete she coached missed selection, she took him aside and said: “I absolutely understand your level of anger, and I know it’s hard to pinpoint where to throw it. But throw yourself into your training and be so physically knackered each night that you won’t take it out on others.



“I’ve always thought you have to go through some bad stuff to get to the good stuff. My nephew is in the Ice Blacks and I say to him, ‘It’s not going to be the measure of you when things go swimmingly. It’s whether you can pick yourself up from an injury or non- selection. Then you’ll find out what sort of a person you are’.”



Emerson, too, has poured herself into developing others. A sport leadership specialist and educator for over three decades, she is passionate about the ability of sport and education to catalyse change in people’s lives.



The Unitec academic programme manager occasionally references missing out on the Games in her lectures. “I say: ‘I’m an Olympian, but I’ve never competed at an Olympics.’ And people go: ‘Huh? How can that be?’”



But for Emerson, competing at the Olympics was never the final destination. “The endgame is being a great human being,” she says.



“As sportspeople we’re incredibly lucky because we’re given lessons that shape us into better human beings. There are lots of studies about this. I don’t think we market sport enough as building people, building transferable skills for life. It is about a rounded life. I’ve had a lucky life.”



Amongst Emerson’s good fortune was getting to attend the International Olympic Academy in Olympia, Greece, a few years ago. It was in association with her role as chair of the NZ Olympic Education Commission, which oversees an Olympic values programme in schools.



“It’s powerful because the Olympic values are absolutely congruent with the motto of most schools, the whakataukī of a school,” says Emerson, who wholeheartedly champions the Olympic ideals.



“The Olympics are the most outstanding of world stages. They are about people, excellence, friendship, respect, being with like-minded people who are trying to do their very best. The Olympics are a cauldron of humanity. Where else do you get together with the whole world, about something good?”



Emerson feels for today’s Olympic hopefuls disrupted by the pandemic.



“Covid-19 is teaching us lessons in resilience,” she says. “Being an athlete requires resilience. Being an athlete during Covid-19 requires superpower resilience. The other thing it sits on is a platform of hope. I dealt with Moscow on a platform of hope. Well this is a platform of hope: Tokyo will take place next year.”



Emerson may have missed out on contesting the Olympics in 1980, but her involvement with the Olympic movement has helped to make up for it.



“I ended up getting the Olympic experience,” she says. “I missed out in 1980 but now I’ve had it and seen the strength of it.”



New Zealand women’s hockey team selected for the boycotted 1980 Moscow Olympics: Pat Barwick, Christine Berry, Robyn Blackman, Sue Emerson, Marianne Gray, Shirley Haig, Allana Hiha, Harina Kohere, Jennifer McDonald, Sue McLeish, Janice Neil, Judith Phillips, Gail Rodbourn, Lesley Shankland, Karen Thomas, Edith Weber



