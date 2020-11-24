By Ijaz Chaudhry



Pakistan`s 66th national hockey championships concluded at Rawalpindi`s MPCL ground on November 20th. WAPDA dethroned the reigning champions National Bank of Pakistan in the final In the 3rd position play off, Sui Southern Gas Company defeated Navy.





These four teams had made it to the last four from a 10 team league round where all the teams played each other.



Lahore based Dar Hockey Academy, which grooms talent scouted from all over the country, is easily the best nursery of the game in Pakistan.



As in last many nationals, a number of academy boys were seen in action this year. 26 of them appeared for seven teams in this final round of the National Championships.



Remarkably the Dar Academy studded teams occupied the top seven positions at the end of the league phase.



1. WAPDA: Five Dar Academy Players (Ajmal Butt, Waqar Younis,Sikandar, Aleem Bilal, Hammad Anjum)

2. SSGC: Four (Adeel Lateef, Adnan, Rana Sohail, Rizwan)

3. National Bank: Five (Aamir, Bilal Qadir, Abid Bhatti,Arslan Qadir, Faisal Qadir)

4. NAVY: Two(Asad Aziz, Zulqarnain)

5. MPCL: Seven (Mohsin, Wasim Akram, Asif Hanif, Aqeel, Abdul Rehman, Awais Arshad

& Murtaza Yaqoob)

6. PAF: One (Ibrahim Khan)

7. Punjab: Two (Gul Sher Khan, Saad)



It is worth mentioning that MPCL, PAF and Punjab had qualified from the 10 team second tier Tray Championships held in Lahore in late October.



By finishing among the top seven, these three sides retain their place in the next National Championships` Main round, while two or all three of the bottom teams 8-10(Army, Port Qasim and Police) in the National Championships will be relegated to the Tray competition.



Ijaz Chaudhry writes on hockey & other sports. For more about him and his work, visit: www.sportscorrespondent.info



