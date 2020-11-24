Hugh Purvis departs after two years as the Men’s NextGEN Director with Field Hockey Canada







Field Hockey Canada is announcing the departure of Men’s NextGEN Director, Hugh Purvis. Purvis is moving back to his home country of Australia after spending over two years in Canada working with Field Hockey Canada.





Purvis took the role of Men’s NextGEN Director in the fall 2018 and has since built and refined the Canadian NextGEN landscape. Moving from Australia to Quebec, he used his knowledge of high-performance environments to elevate the on and off-field experience for junior and youth identified athletes. He has built a connected network of athletes, coaches and support staff in the NextGEN space and has worked tirelessly to offer quality competition and training opportunities. Hugh Purvis said he thoroughly enjoyed his time working with the staff and athletes at Field Hockey Canada and wishes the group nothing but success going forward.



“I feel privileged to have worked with some very dedicated and talented staff. The NextGEN program has gone through a number of positive developments and I’m excited to see the future achievements this crop of athletes can achieve,” Purvis said in an outgoing interview.



I am grateful for the opportunity Field Hockey Canada provided me to lead the Men’s National Team in our return to play following the Covid pandemic. I am excited to see where the new strategic and technical leadership take the organization and I wish all Men’s National Program staff and athletes all the best in their 2021 Tokyo campaign.“



On top of his responsibility to the NextGEN program, Purvis also supported the Men’s National Team as an assistant coach and video analyst. Most recently, Hugh has been the interim Head Coach of the Men’s National Team during the COVID-19 pandemic period. He spearheaded safe return to play for the national team programs and has been critical in the MNT training environment. According to Field Hockey Canada CEO Susan Ahrens, Purvis was a perfect fit and someone who departs with a great legacy.



“On behalf of everyone at Field Hockey Canada, I would like to thank Hugh for his contribution to the Men’s National Program over the past two years. Hugh leaves the NextGEN program well structured, well–staffed and well positioned for continued success,” she said. “His legacy is a group of outstanding young athletes coming up through the system who will be the podium contenders of the future. Our best wishes to Hugh and his fiancé, Pil, for their future together back home in Australia. Thank you, Hugh.”



Hugh has been an integral part of Field Hockey Canada’s growth and development over the past two years. His professionalism, good natured attitude and commitment to his programming has elevated the organizational environment. We are thrilled to have had Hugh on board and wish him all the best in his future endeavours.





Hugh’s last practice with the Men’s National Team. Thanks, Hugh! / Photo FHC



Field Hockey Canada media release