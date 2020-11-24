By Jugjet Singh





National women's coach Nasihin Nubli felt the Asian Champions Trophy (ACT) was a timely gift which fell onto his lap.





Postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Asian Hockey Federation (AHF) have marked the Junior Asia Cup (JAC) down on April 11-17 in Kakamiganara, Japan.



And just before the Junior World Cup qualifier, Nasihin will get a chance to test his youth brigade at the ACT on March 31-April 7 in Donghae, South Korea.



"I have a relatively young squad and when the new dates for ACT were announced (two weeks ago), I felt like this tournament could not have been scheduled at a better date.



"This is because the team will get a chance to spar against the best players in Asia and then head to the JAC to try and qualify for Malaysia's maiden Junior World Cup entry," said Nasihin.



In Donghae, Malaysia will be up against Thailand, India, China, South Korea and Japan.



Nasihin's only worry is injures.



"We will not set any target for the ACT and go with the tournament flow.



"The end target is the JAC where Malaysia will aim to win a medal and qualify for the first Junior World Cup.



"However, playing against teams like India and China in ACT is really exciting to test where we actually stand among the Asian teams," he said.



At the ACT, Thailand are the only lower ranked team than Malaysia and the plan is to beat al least one of the four Asian giants and try to finish among the top four.



