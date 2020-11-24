By Jugjet Singh





MHC indoor hockey committee chairman Shurizan Mansor. PIC COURTESY OF MHC



KUALA LUMPUR: It was supposed to be a breakthrough year for the local indoor hockey scene, but instead, it was floored on the playing mat by Covid-19.





The Malaysia Indoor Hockey League (MIHL) was set to make its debut in October this year, only to be called off due to the pandemic.



Indoor hockey received another blow on Friday when Vietnam dropped the sport from their programme for next year's Sea Games.



However, Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC) indoor committee chairman Shurizan Mansor is not giving up yet.



"This year's MIHL was supposed to serve as a platform to pick players for the Indoor Asia Cup in May. Following its cancellation, we hope to host the event in the first quarter of next year.



"The Asia Cup is a qualifier for the World Cup, and we hope to get the best players for this tournament."



On Friday, Vietnam finalised their list of 40 stories for the Sea Games with indoor hockey failing to make the cut.



Seven Asean nations had appealed for the inclusion of indoor hockey, but Vietnam stood firm.



Meanwhile, the sister of national women's assistant coach Lailin Abu Hassan passed away yesterday.



The MHC extended their condolences to Lailin and his family in a statement on their Facebook page.



