Throughout lockdown many of us have had to adapt our fitness routines. The RAF Women’s Hockey Team took it one step further this month and committed to each running the 10km Poppy Run on the 11th November to raise money for the Royal British Legion’s Poppy Appeal.





“With Remembrance events scaled back due to COVID-19, RAF Hockey were extremely proud to do all they could to assist the Poppy Appeal this year. The Royal British Legion continues to provide much needed support to veterans, serving personnel and their families, which is even more important during these difficult times. They have also been an invaluable sponsor to RAF Hockey in recent years and the Poppy Run was a perfect opportunity for the team to give something back to this outstanding Armed Forces Charity.”

Wing Commander Sharon Evelegh-HallRAF Hockey Chair



While most were in the UK for this event and ran at their respective Units, a few took part whilst deployed on operations overseas.



Senior Aircraftman Katie Vickers, from RAF Benson, is currently deployed with the Joint Helicopter Support Squadron on Op NEWCOMBE in Mali, she said: “It was around 25 degrees by the time I had finished the 10km run at 7:30am. The uneven terrain and dust make running out here especially hard. 27 Squadron had already organised a 5km event in support of the Royal British Legion, with about 50 personnel from the detachment taking part, which was really great to see and meant that I wasn’t running the whole thing by myself.”





Collectively the RAF Ladies Hockey Team raised £3,223 for the Royal British Legion.“We’re in a second lockdown now. League hockey has been cancelled and the gyms are closed, so having a challenge like this and an incredible team of women behind me was exactly the motivation I needed to get my running shoes on and get myself out of the door. On the day of the run it was incredible just watching the pictures and updates come in as everyone completed their run. We haven’t been able to train together since February, but the Hockey Family is always there when we need it.”





