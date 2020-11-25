



Five seasons ago, almost all of the umpiring in Taranaki’s New Plymouth primary competition was done by coaches or parents. While it was fantastic to have so many parents and coaches helping out to ensure that their kids were still able to play, it was limiting the number of umpires who were being developed in the Association and transitioning through to the next tier of secondary school and club hockey. That was until four wonderful volunteers stepped up, looked at the problem head-on and came up with a strategy to strengthen the umpiring development in the area. They began recruiting, training and mentoring. The initiative has been so successful that they are now in the enviable position of having too many umpires each week that they can’t find them games to officiate.





Over the last two years, 40 new junior umpires have been trained. One of the mentors, Lachie Hanser, is a secondary school student who umpires club and representative games himself. Lachie allocates umpires to all of the primary and intermediate games, and attends the games, ensuring there are at least two mentors on duty at all times. These mentors work with the umpires, providing feedback after every game, and coordinating with each other to ensure that messages and “workons” are consistent and manageable.



The umpires often arrive early on a Saturday morning and stay right through the morning as they love the atmosphere of being part of the “Team of Yellow” which in turn attracts other players to want to be a part of the fun they have.



Parents and Coaches are constantly praising the ability and dedication of the umpires and mentors and the sideline behaviour has definitely improved as the initiative has progressed.



Philip Hanser chair of the Taranaki Hockey Umpires Division commented “Watching the young umpires enjoy themselves and seeing their confidence grow each week, has been such a rewarding experience. I am extremely grateful for the significant time our mentors contribute. The success and what has been achieved comes down to the ongoing effort & commitment of the kids themselves, so the programme was designed to foster that commitment. We’ve focused on making it a fun experience, and limiting the teaching to just basic umpiring principles initially. As their experience grows we slowly introduce more technical aspects. Our retention level is 90%. Our first two young men through the junior programme progressed to club umpiring during 2019/20, and two young ladies will follow in 2021″.



Taranaki will now replicate the program in Stratford where the Central Taranaki Junior Hockey league is run to ensure the future of umpire in Taranaki remains strong.



Hockey New Zealand Media release