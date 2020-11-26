



As we approach the end of what has been a challenging year for everyone, we wanted to take the opportunity to look back on some of the highlights from a disrupted but still exhilarating FIH Hockey Pro League in 2020.





We have established a shortlist featuring the best fixtures and goals from the competition, covering the matches that took place between January and March as well as the games that took place when the FIH Hockey Pro League returned between September and November. Now we need you to tell us which ones are the best!



You can vote for your favourite matches and goals in the Live & Upcoming section of the Watch.Hockey App, which can be downloaded for free on Apple and Android devices. The goals and highlights clips are available on Watch.Hockey, with complete matches also being available in most countries, subject to geoblocking.



The voting process will close on Saturday 5 December.



The shortlists for the best matches and goals can be found below.



Best matches



Vote for your favourite match from the ten shortlisted below:



25 January - Australia 3-3 Belgium (4-2 after shoot-out) (Women)

1 February - Australia 4-4 Great Britain (3-1 after shoot-out) (Men)

7 February - Argentina 3-4 Spain (Men)

8 February - New Zealand 0-3 Great Britain (Women)

8 February - India 2-1 Belgium (Men)

15 February - Argentina 2-0 Netherlands (Women)

16 February - Argentina 1-3 Netherlands (Women)

21 February - India 3-4 Australia (Men)

1 March - New Zealand 5-3 Argentina (Women)

4 November - Belgium 4-4 Netherlands (3-1 after shoot-out) (Men)



Best goals



This shortlist was compiled using the goals selected for the FIH Hockey Pro League Goals of the Week, which were issued on FIH social media channels whilst the competition was active.



Vote for your favourite goal from the ten shortlisted below:



18 January - Gurjant Singh score inside ten seconds as India make their FIH Hockey Pro League debut against the Netherlands

1 February - Belgium’s Ambre Ballenghien hits a backhand from an acute angle against New Zealand

1 February - Great Britain’s Zach Wallace scores a stunning individual strike against Australia

8 February - Carla Rebecchi of Argentina shows terrific skills and lightning quick reflexes to score against USA

16 February - Magical stickwork and cool finish from New Zealand captain Stacey Michelsen against USA

16 February - Veteran Spain striker Pau Quemada of Spain cracks home a superb volley against New Zealand

1 March - Argentina’s Maico Casella fires home a blistering backhand strike from a tight angle against New Zealand

6 March - Lucas Martinez tries to outdo Argentina team-mate Casella with a ferocious backhand effort against Australia

7 March - Argentina’s Victoria Granatto twists, turns and fires home against Australia

31 October - Sarah Jones finishes off a slick, inventive passing move for Great Britain against Belgium



Download the Watch.Hockey app and get voting!



