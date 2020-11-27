



Katie Dodd is a real force for good in the hockey world.





A former international player at both outdoor and indoor, Katie won 26 caps for England and also captained the national indoor team to a bronze medal in the European Indoor Championships.



Katie has contributed locally as an active member of Ealing Ladies Hockey Club for more than 25 years and led the merger with another leading English club – Hounslow – in 2001. She has combined her lifelong commitment to hockey with a highly successful 27-year career in the Metropolitan Police.



Currently, Katie is Chair of the Trustees of The Hockey Museum. As part of the team behind the creation and development of the Hockey Museum, Katie was delighted that the facility achieved Museum Accreditation for the first time from the Arts Council England in 2018. The Hockey Museum is recognised as a rich source of hockey history both nationally and internationally and is a go-to for archived information about the sport.



Demonstrating her continued commitment to hockey, Katie has served at all levels of the sport including county and regional level and was a Director of the England Hockey Board 2008 -2015. She was presented with her Member of Honour accolade alongside Richard Leman OBE at the 2018 Vitality Hockey Women’s World Cup.



Speaking about her long involvement in the game, Katie said: "Hockey has given me so many memorable moments, opportunities and lifelong friendships. It has been important to me therefore to give something back to hockey. Latterly, The Hockey Museum’s development and success over the last seven years has been very much a team effort and with the support of the hockey family, we look forward to continuing this journey of ‘giving hockey’s history a future’.”



