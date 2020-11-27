Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Update: Training and matches can return in Tiers 1 & 2 from 2 December

Published on Friday, 27 November 2020 10:00 | Hits: 8
Following confirmation from the British Government on the new Covid Alert Level Tiers, it is now confirmed that a larger proportion of the country will be affected by tougher restrictions than during the previous tier approach.
 
England Hockey are continuing to work with Sport England, DCMS and the other team sports for clarity on what travel is permitted between areas to understand to what extent outdoor team sports will be allowed to return.
 
The good news is that in all Tiers clubs can resume training next week from Wednesday 2 December.
 
In Tier 1 and 2 training and matches can resume from December 2. Any activity must comply with our Return to Play Step 5 guidance.
 
The main outstanding issues relate to the new Tier 3 Areas and the rules around those in terms of travel for sport. England Hockey will update as soon as the sport specific guidance for this is agreed.
 
We intend to hold briefing meetings for clubs in Tier 3 Areas (or clubs bordering Tier 3). If you would like to attend one of these please reply here and we will share arrangements to join the meeting once confirmation is given on the final details of the new Tier 3 rules.

As soon as further guidance is available, clarity provided from key stakeholders and the implications considered, we will issue updated guidance.

England Hockey Board Media release

